Is Chrissy Metz Married In Real Life?

From 2016 to 2022, Chrissy Metz starred as Kate Pearson on the beloved NBC drama "This Is Us." Kate is a character who had her share of romantic ups and downs over the course of the show's six-season run. In the very first episode, Kate met Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan). The two got engaged before the end of Season 1, and ended up marrying in the Season 2 finale. However, subsequent seasons foreshadowed their divorce, and they ultimately split in the final season. Kate then started dating Philip (Chris Geere), who would become her second husband. This series-spanning saga is sure to make fans wonder: is the actor behind Kate married in real life?

Well, Metz was indeed married at one point. According to Radar Online, she tied the knot with writer Martyn Eaden in early 2008. However, Eaden filed for divorce in November 2014, revealing that the pair had been separated since January 2013. Their divorce was finalized at the end of 2015. According to Metz, their are no hard feelings between her and Eaden — but their marriage did partially inspire Kate and Toby's story in "This Is Us."

"I really pulled from a previous marriage," Metz told People in 2022. "My first marriage — not that I'm married now, let me be very clear — [was] to a wonderful human who was an angel, but also we just grew apart. And so there's a lot of parallels in Kate and Toby as my former relationship goes too."

