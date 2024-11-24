Is Chrissy Metz Married In Real Life?
From 2016 to 2022, Chrissy Metz starred as Kate Pearson on the beloved NBC drama "This Is Us." Kate is a character who had her share of romantic ups and downs over the course of the show's six-season run. In the very first episode, Kate met Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan). The two got engaged before the end of Season 1, and ended up marrying in the Season 2 finale. However, subsequent seasons foreshadowed their divorce, and they ultimately split in the final season. Kate then started dating Philip (Chris Geere), who would become her second husband. This series-spanning saga is sure to make fans wonder: is the actor behind Kate married in real life?
Well, Metz was indeed married at one point. According to Radar Online, she tied the knot with writer Martyn Eaden in early 2008. However, Eaden filed for divorce in November 2014, revealing that the pair had been separated since January 2013. Their divorce was finalized at the end of 2015. According to Metz, their are no hard feelings between her and Eaden — but their marriage did partially inspire Kate and Toby's story in "This Is Us."
"I really pulled from a previous marriage," Metz told People in 2022. "My first marriage — not that I'm married now, let me be very clear — [was] to a wonderful human who was an angel, but also we just grew apart. And so there's a lot of parallels in Kate and Toby as my former relationship goes too."
Chrissy Metz recently ended a three-year romance
Chrissy Metz entered a number of relationships following her divorce from Martyn Eaden, though has yet to give marriage another shot. Around 2016, Metz began dating a man named Josh Stancil, who worked behind the scenes on "This Is Us." During a 2018 appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show" (via Us Weekly), she confirmed they were no longer an item. Metz subsequently started dating composer Hal Rosenfeld, though Page Six broke the news that the couple had called it quits in 2020 after about two years together.
It was also in 2020 that Metz started seeing musician and author Bradley Collins. After three years together, Metz and Collins announced their breakup on Instagram in October 2023. "While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both," they wrote, vowing to stay in each other's lives as creative collaborators. Notably, the pair co-authored a Christian children's book in 2023, teaming with illustrator Lisa Fields.
In general, Metz seems to have a pretty positive perspective when it comes to breakups. "I'm friendly with everybody that I've dated," the actor-singer told In Touch Weekly in November 2023. "We want to hear about the drama and the chaos, but it's important to say, 'It just wasn't what we thought it was going to be, and that's OK.' It's a different version of a relationship, and doesn't have to be a bad thing. It can be very positive."