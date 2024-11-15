What Lara Trump Has Said About Those Senate Rumors

Is Lara Trump gearing up to become a U.S. senator? It's entirely possible. Rumors have been swirling that Donald Trump's (possibly least favorite?) daughter-in-law and Republican National Convention co-chair will be taking over a senate seat. And, her response proves that this may, in fact, be in the cards.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio has stepped down from his role since Donald has nominated him for Secretary of State. Rubio was re-elected to serve for six years in 2022, which means that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will need to fill his seat in the interim. As talk that Lara may be the frontrunner heats up, she appeared on Fox Business' "Mornings With Maria Bartiromo" on November 14 and addressed the rumor. "I know my name has been thrown out there a lot, and I would say that my experience at the RNC has really shown me, you know, serving the American people," she explained, per The Hill. She went on to say, "... if I were tapped for this, serving my home state now, of Florida, it's a great honor and a great responsibility, obviously, but I would love to be able to go forward and do more." Lara claims that she has not heard from DeSantis about the role but simply says, "We'll see what happens."

