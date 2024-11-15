What Lara Trump Has Said About Those Senate Rumors
Is Lara Trump gearing up to become a U.S. senator? It's entirely possible. Rumors have been swirling that Donald Trump's (possibly least favorite?) daughter-in-law and Republican National Convention co-chair will be taking over a senate seat. And, her response proves that this may, in fact, be in the cards.
Florida Senator Marco Rubio has stepped down from his role since Donald has nominated him for Secretary of State. Rubio was re-elected to serve for six years in 2022, which means that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will need to fill his seat in the interim. As talk that Lara may be the frontrunner heats up, she appeared on Fox Business' "Mornings With Maria Bartiromo" on November 14 and addressed the rumor. "I know my name has been thrown out there a lot, and I would say that my experience at the RNC has really shown me, you know, serving the American people," she explained, per The Hill. She went on to say, "... if I were tapped for this, serving my home state now, of Florida, it's a great honor and a great responsibility, obviously, but I would love to be able to go forward and do more." Lara claims that she has not heard from DeSantis about the role but simply says, "We'll see what happens."
The possibility of Lara Trump joining the senate has support
Lara Trump, who married Donald Trump's son Eric Trump in 2014, was very involved with Donald's 2024 presidential campaign. Consequently, it's safe to assume that Donald is in favor of her taking over the open senate seat. Still, Donald and Ron DeSantis have had a complicated and not-always-rosy relationship, so the president-elect's support may not necessarily make Lara a shoo-in. While there are reportedly other possible candidates to join the senate, including Florida's chief of staff James Uthmeier and its attorney general, Ashley Moody, Lara has some support. According to Axios, Florida Senator Rick Scott has said, in reference to Lara, "I hope that's exactly who DeSantis picks." On November 14, he even shared a photo of Lara on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "RT if you think @LaraLeaTrump should be Florida's next Senator!"
Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna reportedly also backs Lara for the job, as does Senator Katie Britt. Should Lara join the senate, she would be the first member of the Trump family to do so. And, it's safe to assume that she'll be saying yes if DeSantis should choose her. According to The Telegraph, in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Lara said, "... if I am asked, I would love to consider it, but I have yet to have a conversation with Governor DeSantis, so we will have to see."