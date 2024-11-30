Eva Longoria Thought Desperate Housewives Would Be A Major Flop

Eva Longoria was already a familiar name before audiences got to know her on "Desperate Housewives." She was a recurring face in soap operas for a while and a stint on the short-lived cop drama "Dragnet." However, the failure of "Dragnet" might've been the best thing to ever happen to the actress. If the show succeeded, it's unlikely she'd have been able to join "Desperate Housewives" with the rest of the cast. But although the show would go on to become a monster hit, Longoria had major doubts about "Desperate Housewives" even ending up on television.

"Desperate Housewives" first hit television screens in October 2004, just a year after the police procedural's 2003 debut. However, Longoria didn't have much faith in the show. "I remember reading the script and going, 'Well, this will never go,' because it was so different. It wasn't a comedy and it wasn't a drama. Nobody knew what we were," she told HuffPost.

It's easy to see why Longoria thought "Desperate Housewives" might end up like "Dragnet." As fans might recall, the series focused on romance, affairs, mental health issues, and murder mysteries all in one packaging. If executed improperly, any one show could've fallen on its face trying to balance all of these genres at once. However, "Desperate Housewives" balanced its many narratives seamlessly. This helped the show become one of the most popular programs on television for its time, and perhaps Longoria's most iconic work to date.

