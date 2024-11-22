Details About Jennifer Garner's Sweet Friendship With Ina Garten

Jennifer Garner's passion for cooking has been apparent for years. The actor frequently shows off her skills in her gourmet kitchen — on par with the rest of Garner's lavish life – during her hilarious and delightful social media series "Pretend Cooking Show," which she started on a lark in 2017. Garner's love for the culinary arts have led to many interesting opportunities for her, including a close friendship with celebrity chef and beloved TV personality Ina Garten.

In Garten's new memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," the beloved Barefoot Contessa reflects on her friendship with the celebrated actress and shares how it kicked off in 2012, when Garner invited Garten to her 40th birthday party, which the famed chef recalls as a very unassuming affair. "She very sweetly invited me to her birthday party, which was amazing," she told People, adding that all the women who were invited to the event were "instructed not to have their hair done or anything, hair in a ponytail, sweat, clothes, and sneakers. And they were wonderful, wonderful women." It was this wholesome and accepting attitude that seemingly drew the renowned chef to Garner in the first place.

In the years since, both women have been supportive of one another in interviews and have appeared on each other's respective shows. In April 2024, the "13 Going on 30" star appeared on Garten's Food Network series "Be My Guest" — which almost didn't happen, by the way — and then returned the favor by appearing on Garner's "Pretend Cooking Show." Garner was floored by having Garten guest star in an episode. "Making a 'Pretend Cooking Show' with the Contessa who inspired it was meta for my brain," she captioned an Instagram post, which she emphasized with an exploding head emoji.