What The Cast Of Wicked Looks Like In Real Life

Fans of Gregory Maguire's book "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West," were thrilled when it was announced the story would become a Broadway show. Debuting in October 2003 with musical powerhouses Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, "Wicked" was the ingenuous imagining of what went down before Glinda the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch of the West fought over Dorothy in Oz. The musical picked up multiple Tony Awards and was still churning out performances in theaters over 20 years later.

"Wicked" excitement ramped up to a million degrees when another big announcement happened in 2016 — that the movie version would be released in December 2019. Everyone began hotly anticipating and debating who would take on the roles of Elphaba the Wicked Witch and Glinda the Good Witch, along with multiple characters. As each cast member was announced, reactions were mixed, with some loving and some hating on the actors picked for all the iconic roles. Audiences had to wait, though, to find out how Hollywood's choices panned out, with multiple obstacles pushing back the movie's premiere all the way to November 2024.

Finally, with the students and teachers at Shiz University firmly ensconced, and the wizard tucked behind the curtain, fans got to see "Wicked's" cinematic interpretation of Elphaba's green skin and Glinda's glowing goodness. Behind the outfits and makeup, though, the actors showed up to the film's red carpet premieres sporting quite different looks.

