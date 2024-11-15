Why The Actor Who Plays Elphaba In The Wicked Movie Looks So Familiar

Cynthia Erivo would go on to play another role originated by Whoopi Goldberg. A couple of years after wrapping up "Sister Act," Erivo was cast as Celie Johnson in a London production of the musical stage adaptation of the 1985 Oscar-winning film "The Color Purple," based on the book of the same name by Alice Walker. Goldberg, who played Celie in the movie, earned an Oscar nomination for her performance.

Advertisement

Once again, Erivo delivered a dazzling performance; audiences and critics alike were blown away by her take on the character. And the experience was equally as special for Erivo. "It was one of those moments that I will never forget because of the people I worked with, the show itself, and how it felt. The last day when we finished that show, my heart broke," Erivo said to What's On Stage of the production.

After playing Celie in "The Color Purple," Erivo continued with more stage work, including the West End musical "I Can't Sing!" In the aforementioned interview, she touched on how her career skyrocketed after "Sister Act" and "The Color Purple." "Everything just clicked," she said. "Things in the best way got out of hand." Erivo also noted amid the whirlwind just how determined she was to succeed. "I genuinely want everything," she said. "I want to be an artist in my own right, writing and singing my own songs, I want to be in films, and I want to be on stage both here and on Broadway."

Advertisement