The 'Scandalous' Outfit Princess Diana Wasn't Happy With

Before she began dating Prince Charles, Lady Diana Spencer had a number of jobs, including nursery teacher's assistant at the Young England School in Pimlico, London. (She was what we might call a preschool aide nowadays.) In late summer 1980, when the press got wind that then-Prince Charles had a new girlfriend, they began targeting the school where she worked, according to the Daily Mail. The owner of the school, Diana, and the press made a deal: Diana would pose for photos if the press left the school and its community alone.

The next day, photos of the then-19-year-old were splashed across the newspapers, showing a fresh-faced Diana wearing a Laura Ashley skirt that had the sunlight behind it, making it appear see-through and — scandal — no slip in sight. According to Arthur Edward, one of the photographers there that day, as seen in the 2017 documentary, "The Diana Story," the future princess was "horrified." As Edward later told Today of the moment, "I didn't do it on purpose, I promise. I didn't do it to embarrass her, but it was such a good picture you couldn't not publish it."

Nowadays, sheer skirts are de rigueur, but back in 1980, they weren't commonplace or appropriate — especially not for someone dating the future King of England.

