Why Richard Gere Is Gearing Up To Leave The Country

Living in lavish homes is the norm for many celebrities, but actor Richard Gere is trading his multi-million dollar New Canaan, Connecticut, home for life in Madrid, Spain, according to the New Canaan Advertiser. The "Pretty Woman" star bought the home in 2022 from singer-songwriter Paul Simon and his wife, Edie Brickell, who obtained the mansion 20 years prior. Gere ultimately sold the home for $10.75 million.

The 32-acre home, built in 1938, boasts six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a pool, several gardens, and a 3-bedroom guest home, property records revealed. The New Canaan Advertiser also noted that Gere considered transforming a portion of the property into a farm. An earlier New Canaan Advertiser report from 2023 revealed Gere's farm would not have been for public access. Instead, he wanted to grow mushrooms and provide honey, but his plans were met with hesitation by Connecticut's Planning and Zoning Commission.

In April 2024, Gere revealed to Vanity Fair that he and his family were moving to Spain because his wife, Alejandra Silva, was born there. "For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I have never lived full-time outside the United States," the actor said. "For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture." According to Vanity Fair, Gere met Silva in Positano, Italy in 2014, while staying at a hotel she owned. The two tied the knot in 2018 and have since had two children, Alexander and James, who were born in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

