Why Richard Gere Is Gearing Up To Leave The Country
Living in lavish homes is the norm for many celebrities, but actor Richard Gere is trading his multi-million dollar New Canaan, Connecticut, home for life in Madrid, Spain, according to the New Canaan Advertiser. The "Pretty Woman" star bought the home in 2022 from singer-songwriter Paul Simon and his wife, Edie Brickell, who obtained the mansion 20 years prior. Gere ultimately sold the home for $10.75 million.
The 32-acre home, built in 1938, boasts six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a pool, several gardens, and a 3-bedroom guest home, property records revealed. The New Canaan Advertiser also noted that Gere considered transforming a portion of the property into a farm. An earlier New Canaan Advertiser report from 2023 revealed Gere's farm would not have been for public access. Instead, he wanted to grow mushrooms and provide honey, but his plans were met with hesitation by Connecticut's Planning and Zoning Commission.
In April 2024, Gere revealed to Vanity Fair that he and his family were moving to Spain because his wife, Alejandra Silva, was born there. "For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I have never lived full-time outside the United States," the actor said. "For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture." According to Vanity Fair, Gere met Silva in Positano, Italy in 2014, while staying at a hotel she owned. The two tied the knot in 2018 and have since had two children, Alexander and James, who were born in 2019 and 2020 respectively.
Exploring new borders
Before moving to Connecticut, the Philadelphia-born actor and his wife, Alejandra Silva, lived on a 35-acre estate in North Salem, New York, which he bought for $9.98 million, according to the Daily Mail. The report described the home as a seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom manor registered to a Los Angeles trust company the actor used to conduct real estate sales in the past. Prior to that, Richard Gere spent decades in another New York estate, which he purchased for $1.5 million, according to Realtor. The land the home sits on was purchased in 1986, and over the years, Gere added to the property. Gere listed the home for $28 million in October 2021, and it sold for $24.15 million in June 2022, according to Redfin.
Gere told Vanity Fair he believes moving to Spain will be interesting for his children and he's happy to live in a space familiar to his wife, as she has spent six years living in the country in which he was born. "She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so I think it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers," Gere told the outlet. In addition to ensuring Silva can be near her family and friends, the actor told Vanity Fair that he loves Spain and its "fabulous" lifestyle. "It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy," he said. "So I'm looking forward to going there." The actor has not publicly shared when he and his family will make the big move.