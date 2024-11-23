Everything We Know About Beyoncé's Sister's Health Issues

Solange Knowles, the sister of the infamous Beyoncé Knowles, revealed she has been diagnosed with several multiple autoimmune diseases. The revelation came as model and recording artist Shaun Ross took to Instagram to share his journey of living with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a disorder that can cause dizziness, fatigue, and an increased heart rate. It has no cure, but can be treated. In Ross' Instagram video, he explained that he developed the syndrome via long COVID. Between 2021 and 2022, after having COVID, the model said he started to get migraines, which he never experienced before, along with blurred vision and other symptoms.

Ross noted in the Instagram caption for the video that he wasn't looking for sympathy but was hoping to provide information to people who commented on his appearance and weight gain. Several people applauded Ross in the comment section for sharing his story, including the "Bring It On" actress, who left a comment saying, "Sending u so much love and strength Shaun and to all in the comments struggling with the debilitating, confusing, and lonely symptoms of POTS !" Via the comment, Solange explained that she was diagnosed with POTS, Sjögren's disease, and mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) in 2018 and never wanted her health woes to become her identity.

Sjögren's disease is known for affecting the moisture in one's eyes and mouth and can cause damage to one's nervous system, while people with MCAS usually experience repeated episodes of allergy-like symptoms including swelling, diarrhea, and low blood pressure, among other symptoms.

