One Of Kate's 'Killer' Assets Reportedly Landed Her In Harry's Good Graces When They Met
Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry have always had a close bond. The in-laws consider each other brother and sister. But it turns out, Harry didn't see Kate in that light when he first met her.
During the reception after Kate and Prince William's April 29, 2011 wedding, Harry made a speech in honor of the newlyweds. But according to his buddies, Harry left out the cheekiest part of the whole thing: the part where he refers to Kate's great gams (via The Daily Mail). In the speech — where he reportedly calls Kate and William "The Dude" and "The Duchess" — "Harry had some joke in about how he had immediately given Kate the thumbs up when William first brought her home because she had such a great pair of pins," his friend told the Mail. But Harry ultimately left that chunk of the speech out so as not to humiliate his new sister-in-law.
Kate has always been a guiding light for Harry, who wrote in his memoir "Spare" that she was "the sister I've never had and always wanted." After she married William, Kate and her brother-in-law were often seen with each other, giggling at various royal family affairs and attending charity events together. However, after his exit from Britain with Meghan Markle in 2020, the adorable brother-sister relationship was estranged.
Kate Middleton is determined to reunite Harry and William
According to royal author Tom Quinn, Prince Harry pines for his old friendship with Kate Middleton, since it was so pivotal for him. "He really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship, and he is torn between loyalty to his wife and regret about the loss of the woman he was so close to," Quinn told OK! magazine. "Losing Kate was Harry's second great loss after losing his mother." Ever since the headline-inducing "Megxit" scandal — when Meghan and Harry stepped down from their senior roles in the royal family — the two have been out of touch.
Harry not only lost his treasured relationship with Kate, but his brotherly bond with William, Prince of Wales was also shattered amid the royal controversies. However, it seems like there's one family member who is fixated on bringing the brothers back together, and it's neither Harry nor William; Kate has her own reunion plans.
According to a source who spoke with Closer Magazine, after a tough year following her heartbreaking cancer diagnosis, Kate reportedly has a new outlook on the situation with Harry. This motivated her to reach out to the ex-royal in October 2024 to meet up with him alone, both parties leaving their spouses behind. The source claimed that Kate was looking to explore the root of Harry's distress and see if she could reconcile her relationship with him before moving to the rest of the family.