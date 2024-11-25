One Of Kate's 'Killer' Assets Reportedly Landed Her In Harry's Good Graces When They Met

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry have always had a close bond. The in-laws consider each other brother and sister. But it turns out, Harry didn't see Kate in that light when he first met her.

During the reception after Kate and Prince William's April 29, 2011 wedding, Harry made a speech in honor of the newlyweds. But according to his buddies, Harry left out the cheekiest part of the whole thing: the part where he refers to Kate's great gams (via The Daily Mail). In the speech — where he reportedly calls Kate and William "The Dude" and "The Duchess" — "Harry had some joke in about how he had immediately given Kate the thumbs up when William first brought her home because she had such a great pair of pins," his friend told the Mail. But Harry ultimately left that chunk of the speech out so as not to humiliate his new sister-in-law.

Kate has always been a guiding light for Harry, who wrote in his memoir "Spare" that she was "the sister I've never had and always wanted." After she married William, Kate and her brother-in-law were often seen with each other, giggling at various royal family affairs and attending charity events together. However, after his exit from Britain with Meghan Markle in 2020, the adorable brother-sister relationship was estranged.

