The Timeline Of Kate Middleton's Health Issues Is More Heartbreaking Than We Knew
It was announced in January 2024 that Catherine, Princess of Wales, was stepping back from the public eye after abdominal surgery. The months following brought forth an uptick in conspiracy theories about Kate, partially due to an edited family photo. She set the record straight in March 2024 when she announced her heartbreaking cancer diagnosis. In the announcement video on Instagram, she said, "The surgery was successful, however tests after the operation found cancer had been present." New details about the timeline of Kate's health issues show it's more heartbreaking than initially thought.
An insider spoke with the Daily Mail and said, "I don't think people realise how much [Kate] has gone through behind the scenes and for how long, far longer than anyone actually appreciates." They continued, "She's an incredibly strong woman, but she really has been through the wars. Her treatment and recovery is still a priority and will be ongoing for some time to come."
Another insider confirmed the main focus for Kate and her family was her treatment, and an additional source made it clear Kate would not be heading back into full royal duties anytime soon.
Kate has done two in-person appearances in summer 2024
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been living a very private life while going through her cancer treatments. However, she has attended two engagements throughout the summer of 2024. The day before the Trooping the Colour celebrations in June, Kate posted on Instagram to give an update on how she was doing.
"I am making good progress," she wrote, "but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days." The princess talked a bit more about that and how she was able to do some work remotely, before adding, "I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet." The princess looked radiant at Trooping the Colour 2024, and Kate's outfit might have sent a secret message about her return.
Then, in July, Kate stunned in purple at Wimbledon, and her outfit at the tennis championship had a special meaning. The month after, Life & Style shared rumors that in September 2024, Kate would be traveling with William, Prince of Wales to the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City. An insider said, "Kate is very excited to be getting back in the swing of royal duties," and spoke of her potential itinerary beyond the event itself. However, it's unconfirmed if Kate will travel with William or not.
Kate seems to be doing well amidst cancer treatments
Sources say Catherine, Princess of Wales, will undertake an annual summer trip. A royal family friend told the Daily Beast Kate was planning on joining William, Prince of Wales, their children, and the rest of the royal family at Balmoral in Scotland for the traditional family hunting trip. The trip usually starts August 12. One journalist discussed the significance of the rumored vacation. "The fact that Kate is well enough to travel to Scotland and enjoy a holiday at Balmoral is a sure sign she is on the mend and a very positive step," Phil Dampier told The Sun.
As for future engagements, an anonymous insider from Buckingham Palace told the Daily Beast, "There is still nothing in her diary. My understanding is that people are going to have to get used to seeing a lot less of Kate." They said her kids were what she was paying the most attention to.
No matter when she returns to royal engagements, Kate attending Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon may indicate better health. "That is what we are hearing privately as well — it's not over, but there is lots of optimism, lots of positivity," a friend of Kate and William's told the Daily Beast. They said she was continuing chemotherapy and added, "It is obviously still an incredibly worrying time, but all the signs are that her cancer treatment, which is ongoing, is progressing well."