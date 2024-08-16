The Timeline Of Kate Middleton's Health Issues Is More Heartbreaking Than We Knew

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been living a very private life while going through her cancer treatments. However, she has attended two engagements throughout the summer of 2024. The day before the Trooping the Colour celebrations in June, Kate posted on Instagram to give an update on how she was doing.

"I am making good progress," she wrote, "but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days." The princess talked a bit more about that and how she was able to do some work remotely, before adding, "I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet." The princess looked radiant at Trooping the Colour 2024, and Kate's outfit might have sent a secret message about her return.

Then, in July, Kate stunned in purple at Wimbledon, and her outfit at the tennis championship had a special meaning. The month after, Life & Style shared rumors that in September 2024, Kate would be traveling with William, Prince of Wales to the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City. An insider said, "Kate is very excited to be getting back in the swing of royal duties," and spoke of her potential itinerary beyond the event itself. However, it's unconfirmed if Kate will travel with William or not.

