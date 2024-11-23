The Drama Between Kamala Harris And Tulsi Gabbard, Explained

Kamala Harris and Tulsi Gabbard have had beef for years, largely stemming from the 2019 Democratic Primary that saw Joe Biden chosen as the Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidency. Harris and Gabbard traded barbs on the primary debate stage, both seeming to land huge blows against one another. While the two vied for the nomination, they attacked each other's political careers. In the debate, Harris spoke about Gabbard's criticism of the Obama administration and her move toward Donald Trump. Gabbard's response eviscerated Harris on one common talking point.

Tulsi Gabbard attacked Harris' record as a prosecutor, saying in the debate: "Now, Sen. Harris says she's proud of her record as a prosecutor and that she'll be a prosecutor president. But I'm deeply concerned about this record. There are too many examples to cite, but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana." She continued by bringing up Harris' block of evidence in a death row case, keeping people in prison beyond their sentence, and a broken bail system. It was an awkward moment for Kamala Harris, as she struggled through her next responses.

While some of her points were fact-checked and proven incorrect, it earned her a ton of applause, and set up further drama between the two down the road.

