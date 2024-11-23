The Spiciest Tyra Banks Throwback Pics From Her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Appearances

Angels are back on earth — more specifically, in New York City. After a six-year hiatus, the Victoria's Secret fashion show returned in October 2024, complete with high-end models wearing tiny lingerie and huge wings. Some of the runway walkers working as Victoria's Secret angels were young and current, like Gigi and Bella Hadid, and some were vintage, plucked from the '90s and '00s to show they could still strut their stuff and bare their cleavage just as hotly as they could years ago.

Among those in the over-40 category was Tyra Banks, who made her last walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2005. In fact, that was her last runway walk for years, with the supermodel announcing she was retiring from the modeling world after that very show. At age 50, Banks closed the 2024 show by rising from the floor in a cloud of mist, then stomping down the runway wearing black leggings, a black and silver bustier, and her trademark smize.

Banks has a long history with Victoria's Secret. As she shared on Instagram, "Within a 10 year span starting in 1995, I was the first Black Victoria's Secret contract model ever. The first Black Victoria's Secret cover model. The first Black VS model to do so many other groundbreaking things with the brand." The "America's Next Top Model" creator appeared in nine Victoria's Secret fashion shows, wowing audiences each time. There were a couple of outfits, though, that particularly caught and captured our attention with their burning-hot level of seduction.

