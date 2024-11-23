Martha Stewart Looks So Different In Throwback Pics From Her Modeling Days

The home-making mogul Martha Stewart has never been doubted as the queen of lifestyle, hospitality, cooking, gardening, and much more. The best-selling author has written 100 books on her craft as of early 2024, sharing valuable skills with domestically curious people all over the world. However, she didn't start in this business. What you never knew about Stewart is that she had a brief modeling career in her earlier years.

Advertisement

Her panache for home-making started when she and her then-husband Andrew Stewart bought and restored an antique, circa 1805 farmhouse in Connecticut in the 1970s. Her taking to the home renovation process was just a foreshadowing of her now successful business empire.

Stewart started a catering business in 1973 that launched her career in household management. From there, the domesticity dame's entrepreneurship brought her thriving TV shows, collections of home essentials with her name on them, best-selling cookbooks — and Stewart's prison stint for insider trading, but that's a story for another day. Before having a net worth of $400 million, the TV personality was a kid trying to support herself through college. The unique way she did so you can read about below.

Advertisement