Why Kate Middleton & Prince William Had Two Wedding Cakes (& One Caused Some Drama)
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales had a fairytale wedding that royal fans loved; however, as anyone involved in weddings knows, there's always something behind the scenes that causes some problems. In the case of Kate and William, it was their wedding cake. The couple actually had two cakes, one of which was huge! The showcase cake was a three-foot-tall fruitcake with a total of eight tiers. Not only was it tall; however, it was wide enough that a door had to be taken out to get it to the room in Buckingham Palace where the reception would be taking place.
Fiona Cairns, the baker in charge of the main cake for William and Kate's big day, said that none other than Queen Elizabeth happened to hear about the door situation, and the queen didn't stay quiet about it. In an ITV documentary called "The Day Will and Kate Got Married," Cairns said, "I can remember her saying, 'I hear that you've been dismantling my house,'" according to People.
Cairns had to tell the queen that there was no other way to get the cake into the room. Thankfully, the cake made it to its place of honor and the door was back in place. We don't want to think of what Queen Elizabeth might have said if things didn't make it back to their proper place! It took five weeks for 50 chefs under Fiona Cairns' watchful eye to actually make the cake and do all of the complex sugar work. It would have been a shame for a door to have stopped them from showing off their creation, so we're glad they were able to make it through.
Prince William's cake paid homage to Queen Elizabeth
However, the elaborate cake wasn't the only one at the wedding of William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. There was also a groom's cake; despite their popularity in the American South, the tradition of a separate groom's cake actually originated in Victorian England.
This cake was less detailed — and didn't receive the publicity that the main cake did — but still sounds delicious. It was a three-tier Tiffin cake, which is a no-bake chocolate British biscuit cake. It was apparently one of Queen Elizabeth's favorites, and she'd have it prepared for her grandson when he came to visit her at Windsor Castle when he was at Eton. So it sounds like it was quite the touching (and tasty) tribute to his grandma to pick this particular cake.
William and Kate's cakes were just two in a long line of royal weddings with stunning cakes, and many of them were even larger and grander. For example, the main cake at King Charles' wedding to Princess Diana was 5 feet tall and Queen Elizabeth's wedding cake was a whopping 9 feet tall.