Why Kate Middleton & Prince William Had Two Wedding Cakes (& One Caused Some Drama)

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales had a fairytale wedding that royal fans loved; however, as anyone involved in weddings knows, there's always something behind the scenes that causes some problems. In the case of Kate and William, it was their wedding cake. The couple actually had two cakes, one of which was huge! The showcase cake was a three-foot-tall fruitcake with a total of eight tiers. Not only was it tall; however, it was wide enough that a door had to be taken out to get it to the room in Buckingham Palace where the reception would be taking place.

Fiona Cairns, the baker in charge of the main cake for William and Kate's big day, said that none other than Queen Elizabeth happened to hear about the door situation, and the queen didn't stay quiet about it. In an ITV documentary called "The Day Will and Kate Got Married," Cairns said, "I can remember her saying, 'I hear that you've been dismantling my house,'" according to People.

Cairns had to tell the queen that there was no other way to get the cake into the room. Thankfully, the cake made it to its place of honor and the door was back in place. We don't want to think of what Queen Elizabeth might have said if things didn't make it back to their proper place! It took five weeks for 50 chefs under Fiona Cairns' watchful eye to actually make the cake and do all of the complex sugar work. It would have been a shame for a door to have stopped them from showing off their creation, so we're glad they were able to make it through.

