Brooklyn Beckham Tattooed A Love Letter From Nicola Peltz On His Back

As the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham knows what it's like to grow up in the spotlight and to struggle with the pressures of having to live up to a famous family name. Fortunately, he's found a soulmate who understands what Brooklyn is going through in his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, who on top of being the daughter of a billionaire is also an actor and former model herself. During a 2023 chat with Peltz's close friend Selena Gomez, for Wondermind, the celebrity couple revealed that they both struggle with anxiety and stress but that they help and support each other when they're unable to cope with it all. Brooklyn even joked, "I mean, literally my wife is my therapist." One sweet way Nicola used to help him get through difficult days was by writing a gushing love note that touched the heart of not only Brooklyn himself but also their fans online.

In fact, the burgeoning chef, who notably changed his last name to Peltz Beckham following their lavish 2022 wedding, adored the letter so much that he decided to make sure his wife's words would always be with him wherever he went. In January 2021, Brooklyn delighted fans when he posted a photo on Instagram of it tattooed on his back.

"My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I've ever met and [I] hope I never go a day without your love. I think you are so incredible. Just know we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond. Love always, Your future wifey," the sweet note, which was inked right under a tattoo of Peltz's eyes, read.

