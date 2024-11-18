Meghan Markle's Beauty Confession Strives To Seem Relatable (& We're Not Buying It)
Being a royal can be a tough business, given the large quantity of public attention and media scrutiny they each receive. Though the royals have certainly faced more serious issues over the years, Meghan Markle, who is known for her favorite low bun hairstyle, recently fussed over a past beauty challenge that others might not have been terribly inconvenienced by.
In an effort to appear relatable to the public, Markle made a beauty confession that the average person might find more conceited than humorous. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, she once had to settle on a way to achieve her desired hair color. Her solution, though a normal option for most people who color their hair, was seemingly written off by Markle as a rare beauty sin she committed. "I was using boxed dye when I met her!" she told People on November 15 while attending her friend Kadi Lee's Highbrow Hippie Haircare and Wellness Line launch party. For Markle, who is known for her luscious hair, and even has a preferred hair texture spray to maintain her precious locks, having to resort to means like ordering cheap dye online must have been an absolute travesty.
Meghan Markle and the royals struggle to be relatable
Though she tried to seem relatable with her boxed hair dye story, Meghan Markle might have done away with any chances she had of identifying with the public while she attended Kadi Lee's launch party. Along with her hair, which is now presumably colored with her preferred methods, she also sported a Logan Hollowell necklace, among other jewelry, and Aquazzura sandal heels, which, according to Meghan's Fashion, cost an extravagant $2,150 and $850, respectively. The outlet also reports the Khaite 'Prim' Crepe Bustier Top in Black corset she wore is worth $820, while her Khaite 'Marinta' Pant in Black pants go for $1,580. If Markle really wants to prove she is a woman of the people, her expensive clothes and accessories certainly don't help her case.
Markle's attempt at appealing to the commoners is not the first time a member of the royal family has tried to be relatable but had their efforts backfire. Over the years, some might recall other tone-deaf or miscalculated attempts the royals have made to seem more approachable, like when Prince Edward conceived a royal-centered iteration of the game show "It's a Knockout" or, more recently, the time Prince William awkwardly pretended to know about movies he hadn't actually seen while speaking with their actors at the 2024 BAFTAs.