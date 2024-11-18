Meghan Markle's Beauty Confession Strives To Seem Relatable (& We're Not Buying It)

Being a royal can be a tough business, given the large quantity of public attention and media scrutiny they each receive. Though the royals have certainly faced more serious issues over the years, Meghan Markle, who is known for her favorite low bun hairstyle, recently fussed over a past beauty challenge that others might not have been terribly inconvenienced by.

Advertisement

In an effort to appear relatable to the public, Markle made a beauty confession that the average person might find more conceited than humorous. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, she once had to settle on a way to achieve her desired hair color. Her solution, though a normal option for most people who color their hair, was seemingly written off by Markle as a rare beauty sin she committed. "I was using boxed dye when I met her!" she told People on November 15 while attending her friend Kadi Lee's Highbrow Hippie Haircare and Wellness Line launch party. For Markle, who is known for her luscious hair, and even has a preferred hair texture spray to maintain her precious locks, having to resort to means like ordering cheap dye online must have been an absolute travesty.

Advertisement