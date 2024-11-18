Barron Trump's Viral Suitcase Video Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing About Melania

After the clip went viral on X, users couldn't help but pick up on what sounded like a thick Slovenian accent coming from Barron Trump, taking after Melania, a Slovenia native. "He's definitely his mama's boy the accent Sounds so much like Melania's," one X user wrote. To others, his accent reveals a lot about what kind of mother Melania Trump is. "I think it's lovely and says a lot about Melania. Many women in her position would hire nannies, but him speaking just like mom implies a close relationship," another X user commented.

Advertisement

The truth about Melania's relationship with Barron is that they are very close, and many signs aside from the viral video prove that to be true. Since the former model ran her jewelry brand — Melania Timepieces & Jewelry, which she started selling on QVC in 2010 — from home, she had a lot of time to spend with Barron when he was young. She told "The Mommy Helper Show" in 2011 of her approach to parenting. "I play tennis with him, I play golf. ... I like to spend as much time as possible with him because children, they need your attention," she said. "They really want their mommy there."

However, Melania didn't start her business until Barron had begun attending school. She told Parenting.com in 2012 that before that, she was fully dedicated to her son in every way. "I am a full time mom; that is my first job," she said (via E! News). "The most important job ever."

Advertisement