Lara Trump Gives Biggest Clue Yet Which Parent Barron Is Really Like
After spending some of his childhood in The White House, mostly out of the public eye, spectators have gotten a much better look at Barron Trump and his true personality as he's transitioned into adulthood. As he's gotten older, Barron's sister-in-law, Lara Trump, said there's no denying he definitely takes after his father, president-elect Donald Trump.
While appearing on the "PBD Podcast," Lara sang Barron's praises, sharing that she thinks he's an exceptional person. "He's really smart, he's really cool, very entertaining, he's his father's son," Lara said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on November 10, 2024. Barron reportedly applied his intelligence toward helping his dad's campaign effort and was not afraid to share ideas he thought could help him win. "There have been many times ... Barron will call [Donald] and say, 'Dad, I have an idea as to how you can get more votes,'" Lara said. "He's always throwing out ideas. We have to give Barron some serious credit."
Through Barron's help, Donald took steps to reach younger voters, including the controversial move he made speaking with streamer Adin Ross on August 5, 2024. During their conversation, Donald mentioned he was pointed in Ross' direction by Barron, who is reportedly a huge fan. "My sons told me about you," he said. "Barron, he said, 'Dad, he's really big.'"
Barron Trump takes after his dad
As a kid, Barron Trump was formerly recognized for his quiet demeanor. But, like his father, "PBD Podcast" host Patrick Bet-David said in April 2024 that the now-adult Barron can hold a room's attention with his engaging personality and conversational skills. "We just watched Barron run dinner with stories, entertainment, everything," Bet-David said. Barron's political savvy also reflects that of his father, so much so that some Republicans are already reportedly dreaming of a possible 2044 presidential campaign.
Despite their similarities, it is possible Barron and Trump have some minor differences, at least politically. Although Barron was active in Trump's campaign efforts, we know that the 18-year-old might not be totally on his dad's team. Barron remains ambiguous about his party affiliation whenever he's pressed by fellow New York University students on the subject. Though this could be interpreted as an indication that his beliefs are not entirely aligned with his dad's, his vague answers could also stem from his desire not to stir the pot on campus. Regardless, Melania made it quite clear where he stood on election day after sharing a photo of Barron in a voting booth. "Voted for the first time — for his dad!" she wrote on Instagram.