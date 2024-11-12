Lara Trump Gives Biggest Clue Yet Which Parent Barron Is Really Like

After spending some of his childhood in The White House, mostly out of the public eye, spectators have gotten a much better look at Barron Trump and his true personality as he's transitioned into adulthood. As he's gotten older, Barron's sister-in-law, Lara Trump, said there's no denying he definitely takes after his father, president-elect Donald Trump.

While appearing on the "PBD Podcast," Lara sang Barron's praises, sharing that she thinks he's an exceptional person. "He's really smart, he's really cool, very entertaining, he's his father's son," Lara said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on November 10, 2024. Barron reportedly applied his intelligence toward helping his dad's campaign effort and was not afraid to share ideas he thought could help him win. "There have been many times ... Barron will call [Donald] and say, 'Dad, I have an idea as to how you can get more votes,'" Lara said. "He's always throwing out ideas. We have to give Barron some serious credit."

Through Barron's help, Donald took steps to reach younger voters, including the controversial move he made speaking with streamer Adin Ross on August 5, 2024. During their conversation, Donald mentioned he was pointed in Ross' direction by Barron, who is reportedly a huge fan. "My sons told me about you," he said. "Barron, he said, 'Dad, he's really big.'"

