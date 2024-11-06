Barron Is Unrecognizable In Side-By-Side Comparison Of Trump's Victory Speeches 8 Years Apart

Barron Trump's formative years were relatively sheltered from public scrutiny. Born to Donald and Melania Trump in 2006, Barron was only 10 years old when his father first won the presidency. The first family made a conscious effort to limit his public appearances, with the White House Press Office releasing a statement in 2017, reading, "It is a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight. The White House fully expects this tradition to continue."

Barron didn't relocate to Washington immediately after Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration. Melania chose to stay with Barron in New York for the first few months of the presidency, so he could finish his time at Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School. Barron did make a rare public appearance when he took his entire class of 80 students on a White House tour shortly after Donald Trump's swearing-in. As a source told Page Six, "President Trump gave them a rousing speech about living up to your potential and being the best you could be for your country," and that Barron "was so excited to show his classmates around the White House." Eventually, Barron left for a school in Maryland — a deviation from the Sidwell Friends School attended by the Obama, Bush, Clinton, Nixon, and Roosevelt children.

