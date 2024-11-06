Barron Is Unrecognizable In Side-By-Side Comparison Of Trump's Victory Speeches 8 Years Apart
Growing up as the son of the now twice-elected president, Barron Trump has spent much of his life as a household name. At Donald Trump's first election night victory party in New York in 2016, a young Barron Trump appeared by his father's side. Height-wise, he nearly reached the shoulder of the 6-foot-3-inch president then, at just 10 years old. Eight years later, by Donald Trump's astonishing second victory celebration, Barron had grown up ... a lot. On the 2024 election night, Barron stood beside his father again, this time at the West Palm Beach Convention, towering 6 feet, 9 inches — well above his father's frame. Comparison photos were shared to X, and social media onlookers clocked his transformation immediately. "Barron is heightmogging the entire country," one person tweeted, while another wrote, "I knew Barron Trump was tall but geez when you see him with Melania and Donald you realize he is REALLY tall."
Despite everything else going on this election, the biggest thing that hit me when I saw #Trump walk onstage for his victory speech is how much his son Barron's grown since 2016. #USA #ElectionNight #ThenAndNow
I guess we've all gotten older, huh? pic.twitter.com/lJRmmrBnxu
— Jacob Kauffmann (@jacobgkau) November 6, 2024
Just before Donald Trump officially declared his renewed term in office, the 45th and 47th president paid tribute to his late mother-in-law, and Barron's grandmother, Amalija Knavs, who died earlier that year, and gave her credit for Barron's height. "Boy, did she take care of Barron. That's how he got so tall — he only ate her food," he said (via Metro). Melania Trump also showed off Barron's height, sharing a photo on Instagram of Barron crouching down to cast his first-ever vote with the caption, "Voted for the first time — for his dad!"
Barron Trump kept quiet during his father's first term as president
Barron Trump's formative years were relatively sheltered from public scrutiny. Born to Donald and Melania Trump in 2006, Barron was only 10 years old when his father first won the presidency. The first family made a conscious effort to limit his public appearances, with the White House Press Office releasing a statement in 2017, reading, "It is a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight. The White House fully expects this tradition to continue."
Barron didn't relocate to Washington immediately after Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration. Melania chose to stay with Barron in New York for the first few months of the presidency, so he could finish his time at Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School. Barron did make a rare public appearance when he took his entire class of 80 students on a White House tour shortly after Donald Trump's swearing-in. As a source told Page Six, "President Trump gave them a rousing speech about living up to your potential and being the best you could be for your country," and that Barron "was so excited to show his classmates around the White House." Eventually, Barron left for a school in Maryland — a deviation from the Sidwell Friends School attended by the Obama, Bush, Clinton, Nixon, and Roosevelt children.
Barron Trump helped his father's political comeback
By the time Donald Trump launched his 2024 campaign, Barron was no longer a child, but a young man. He was not a quiet figure in the background any more. Barron Trump had started his college journey at New York University's Stern School of Business. His enrollment at the institution marked a shift from the Trump tradition of attending the University of Pennsylvania, but Barron's program allowed him to stay in New York while helping his father's campaign.
According to Trump spokesperson and senior advisor, Jason Miller, who spoke to Politico's "Playbook Deep Dive" podcast, Barron took an active role in advising his father's 2024 run, especially when it came to outreach on newer, younger platforms. "Barron has been very involved in selecting or recommending ... a number of podcasts that we do. ... Every single recommendation he's had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that's broken the internet." "The Apprentice" host did in fact guest star on popular shows like Logan Paul's overwhelmingly popular "Impaulsive" podcast, as well as appearing on a stream with online media personality Adin Ross — following Barron's counsel (via Business Insider). The latter amassed 583,694 live streamers, as reported by statistics tracker Stream Charts. While his father sought revenge, Barron Trump seized the chance to make his own quiet debut as a budding political strategist.