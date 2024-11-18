The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 Governors Awards

Who doesn't love awards show season? Fans of pop culture get to watch their favorite stars and celebs from all across the entertainment industry compete to take home a coveted prize. And the fashion-forward fawn over the best, most stylish looks from the festivities. The Governors Awards could be considered a sibling of the Oscars. They're another ceremony put on by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, where the Board of Governors rewards special awards related to a recipient's career in film or their charitable endeavors.

The 2024 Governors Awards took place on November 17, 2024. Many attendees showed up to the event looking their best. Both Demi Moore and Nicole Kidman were ultra-glamorous in black dresses with silver jewelry or embellishments. Jon Batiste's all-black ensemble was sleek and classy. And Saoirse Ronan's pale blue dress had dimension and visual interest with a feathery element across the bodice and sleeves.

However, not every outfit from the Governors Awards red carpet was a winner. (Needless to say, none of the best-dressed celebs of 2024 so far made this list.)