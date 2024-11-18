The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 Governors Awards
Who doesn't love awards show season? Fans of pop culture get to watch their favorite stars and celebs from all across the entertainment industry compete to take home a coveted prize. And the fashion-forward fawn over the best, most stylish looks from the festivities. The Governors Awards could be considered a sibling of the Oscars. They're another ceremony put on by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, where the Board of Governors rewards special awards related to a recipient's career in film or their charitable endeavors.
The 2024 Governors Awards took place on November 17, 2024. Many attendees showed up to the event looking their best. Both Demi Moore and Nicole Kidman were ultra-glamorous in black dresses with silver jewelry or embellishments. Jon Batiste's all-black ensemble was sleek and classy. And Saoirse Ronan's pale blue dress had dimension and visual interest with a feathery element across the bodice and sleeves.
However, not every outfit from the Governors Awards red carpet was a winner. (Needless to say, none of the best-dressed celebs of 2024 so far made this list.)
Amy Poehler's dress had a rain poncho attached
For the 2024 Governors Awards, queen of comedy Amy Poehler wore a dress with a shimmery silver top layered over a floor-length black skirt. The top of the dress was high-necked and completely covered her shoulders.
The hem was shorter on her arms than it was in the middle, giving it the effect of a rain poncho or the cape your hairdresser puts over your shoulders to keep hair from getting on your clothes. The look had an element of glam, but it left something to be desired.
Jonathan Scott's tux was a little boring
We think Zooey Deschanel's wedding dress will blow her fiance Jonathan Scott away, and she outshone him in sequins at the Governors Awards. Scott went for a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bowtie. Classic is classic for a reason, but Scott's look would've been more interesting if he tried something different.
For instance, he could've followed in Jon Batiste's footsteps and worn a turtleneck instead of a button-up shirt, or Scott could've taken after Andrew Garfield's monochromatic navy look and tried a fun color. There's always next year.
Is Natasha Lyonne headed to the 1980s?
Natasha Lyonne played a time-traveling character in "Russian Doll," and it looked like she time-traveled to purchase her Governors Awards dress. The tan-colored gown had sparkly ruffles on the hemline and layers of those same ruffles on the sleeves and neckline. It also had an empire waist, and a bundle of seemingly faux mauve and cream flowers were attached to the waistband.
The dress and Lyonne's up-do were a lot of fun, but they would've been a better fit for an '80s prom than an awards show in the 2020s.
Kristen Wiig's dress looked like it was from an upholstery shop
Fate must have determined that every awards show will have one dress that looks like bedsheets, curtains, or upholstery. Kristen Wiig bore that burden for the Governors Awards, wearing a slinky, floor-length gown in white with a red, black, and purple floral pattern. You aren't alone if you're scratching your head and thinking, "Didn't my grandma have a chair that looked just like that?"
Wiig looked fantastic in that silhouette, but she would've really shone if the dress was a different pattern or a solid color.
What was going on with Barry Keoghan's shirt?
Barry Keoghan headed to the Governors Awards in a black suit. He had what looked like a gold feather-like embellishment tucked into his lapel. His white shirt wasn't a plain button-up but instead was silky with long ties fashioned into a floppy bow.
However, the extra strips of fabric hanging down were far too long, giving the whole ensemble an awkward look. Keoghan clocks in at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and is famously a short king, and the extra-long ties just made him look shorter.
Felicity Jones' dress looked stiff
For the Governors Awards, Felicity Jones wore an all-white, one-shoulder gown. The bodice was ruched, but the skirt didn't have the ruching element. Since the fabric was matte and not shiny, it had the illusion of being very stiff — almost like it was made of the same material as a window's blackout shade.
Jones' dress also had layers of fabric piled on the right shoulder. The fluffy shoulder element didn't match the stiff skirt, and the dress was not all that cohesive.
Elle Fanning's ethereal look was too fairytale
Elle Fanning hit the Governors Awards red carpet in a mint, sheer dress with sparkling embroidery. The dress' long sleeves and hemline were cuffed with feathery fabric, as was the matching cropped cape. The gown was beautiful, but it looked more like a fairytale than modern-day Hollywood glamour.
Perhaps it would've worked better at the 2024 Met Gala, themed "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." But nothing could top the gown the stunning Fanning — who played Aurora in Disney's "Maleficent" film series — wore at that Met Gala: a sheer, icy showstopper.