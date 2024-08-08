Wedding Planner Tells Us Zooey Deschanel's Dress Could Blow Away What Jonathan Scott Expects

Jonathan Scott was instantly obsessed with Zooey Deschanel when they first met on an episode of "Carpool Karaoke." Now the "New Girl" actress is preparing for her next role as new bride to one-half of the famous HGTV Property Brothers (he's the clean-shaven twin). The couple's wedding date was still unknown as of August 2024, though Scott did announce it...sort of. He posted a video on Instagram in which he held up a card supposedly showing the date and location, which was quickly obscured by a shadow meant to be the total solar eclipse. The tease has only made fans (us included) more curious about the details — including the dress Deschanel will wear when walking down the aisle.

For answers, The List consulted Lisa Lafferty, a luxury event and wedding planner based in Southern California. Thinking about Deschanel's signature aesthetic, Lafferty predicted, "[B]ased on my experience, brides with her hipster style often opt for vintage-inspired lace gowns or flowing bohemian designs. They tend to prefer earthy tones and natural, wavy hair for their makeup rather than a very formal updo, creating a relaxed and effortlessly chic look that perfectly complements their style."

But don't rule out the possibility Deschanel might decide on a satin princess gown or a slinky mermaid number. "It's often surprising what type of dress a bride chooses for her wedding day," said Lafferty. "[M]any people begin their dress shopping journey with a specific idea of what they want, only to choose something entirely different and unexpected!"

