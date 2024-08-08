Wedding Planner Tells Us Zooey Deschanel's Dress Could Blow Away What Jonathan Scott Expects
Jonathan Scott was instantly obsessed with Zooey Deschanel when they first met on an episode of "Carpool Karaoke." Now the "New Girl" actress is preparing for her next role as new bride to one-half of the famous HGTV Property Brothers (he's the clean-shaven twin). The couple's wedding date was still unknown as of August 2024, though Scott did announce it...sort of. He posted a video on Instagram in which he held up a card supposedly showing the date and location, which was quickly obscured by a shadow meant to be the total solar eclipse. The tease has only made fans (us included) more curious about the details — including the dress Deschanel will wear when walking down the aisle.
For answers, The List consulted Lisa Lafferty, a luxury event and wedding planner based in Southern California. Thinking about Deschanel's signature aesthetic, Lafferty predicted, "[B]ased on my experience, brides with her hipster style often opt for vintage-inspired lace gowns or flowing bohemian designs. They tend to prefer earthy tones and natural, wavy hair for their makeup rather than a very formal updo, creating a relaxed and effortlessly chic look that perfectly complements their style."
But don't rule out the possibility Deschanel might decide on a satin princess gown or a slinky mermaid number. "It's often surprising what type of dress a bride chooses for her wedding day," said Lafferty. "[M]any people begin their dress shopping journey with a specific idea of what they want, only to choose something entirely different and unexpected!"
Will Zooey Deschanel's wedding dress be off-kilt-er?
Zooey Deschanel's outfits have sometimes missed the mark, but she'll want to look her very best for her upcoming wedding. Fiancé Jonathan Scott is committed to honoring his Scottish heritage by wearing a kilt to the ceremony (though he hasn't yet decided whether he'll go fully traditional and forgo underwear). Deschanel's son by her first marriage, Charlie Wolf Pechenik, will probably wear a kilt as well. So how does a bride with a decidedly twee aesthetic match a groom who looks like a cast member of "Brigadoon"?
It might not be as difficult as you think, says wedding planner Lisa Rafferty. She told The List exclusively, "Yes, a groom's style can influence a wedding dress, and many couples aim for a cohesive look that reflects their personalities. However, in my experience, both partners tend to meet in the middle to complement each other while still feeling comfortable and showcasing their own personal style preferences!"
According to Edinburgh-based retailer Scotland Shop, just a simple "touch of tartan" is all that's necessary for a bride to look appropriate for a Highlands-style wedding. If the "Harold and the Purple Crayon" actress is sold on the boho look, she can opt for a suitably lacy or gauze dress and accessorize it with a sash, shrug, stole, shoes, or clutch in a pattern to match Scott's. Or she could surprise everyone — including the groom! — by wearing a totally plaid skirt or dress.
Jonathan and Zooey may keep the wedding simple — but unique
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel's relationship will evolve into marriage... eventually. Both have been previously married (this will be her third go-round and his second), and they're in no rush to do it again until the time is right. Back in March 2024, Deschanel told ET the plans were "slow...but [the process is] ongoing." Event expert Lisa Lafferty takes this as a sign they're not going for a splashy Kardashian-style ceremony. "Given that Zooey and Jonathan's wedding plans have been kept under wraps, it might suggest they're planning a small, intimate celebration with simple decorations and a focus on close family and friends," she told The List exclusively.
Arranging a beautiful setting should be a no-brainer for Scott, whose design and renovation work with twin brother Drew earned them both fame and a permanent home on HGTV. Their new HGTV series, "Backed By the Bros," features the two acting as mentors for house flippers looking to get the best return on their renovation investment. "If either person in the couple has knowledge of interior design, they're already one step ahead," Lafferty said. "Knowing interior design allows them to understand which patterns work together, visualize potential space uses, make the best use of light, and stay informed about current trends and styles versus those that are outdated!"
Regardless of the wedding date, dress, venue, and head count, one detail has already been decided. Scott told ET he wants to have bagpipers among the musicians on their special day.