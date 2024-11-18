Trump Got Very Weird Describing Baby Barron's Future In Resurfaced Clip

Although Barron Trump does not appear to be living up to Donald Trump's description of him as a "vicious" or "violent" person, he seems to have garnered special favor with his father over the years. It definitely helps that Barron played daddy's little advisor during Donald's 2024 campaign, helping him capitalize on Gen Z voters by making sure he got in touch with controversial streamer Adin Ross just months before the election.

In his August interview with Ross that was streamed on via YouTube, Donald made sure to name-drop his towering teenage son: "Baron says hello. He's a great young guy, a big fan of yours." He later shared that it was Barron's idea for the two to meet.

In addition to being an instrumental part of Donald's campaign, Barron also enrolled at New York University's Stern School of Business, a move that undoubtedly pleased business-minded Donald. Only time will tell if he truly follows in his dad's entrepreneurial footsteps, but Barron has clearly eclipsed his older brothers as Donald's favorite son — at least for now.