Trump Got Very Weird Describing Baby Barron's Future In Resurfaced Clip
Many parents express pride in their children, but it appears Donald Trump had some unusual opinions about his youngest son, Barron Trump, when he was still an infant. In a resurfaced clip from 2007 (via X, formerly Twitter), Donald gets downright weird in describing 1-year-old Barron, moving from calling him strong and smart to exclaiming, "He's vicious, he's violent, all of the ingredients you need to be an entrepreneur."
Trump showing baby Barron in 2007. pic.twitter.com/ozeW9eEDUG
This is definitely one of the most bizarre things we've ever heard someone say about a baby, but it's no real surprise coming from Donald, who has made plenty of other larger-than-life comments about Barron. For example, he has frequently commented on Barron's head-turning height transformation, telling a Mar-a-Lago crowd in 2023 (via the Daily Mail) that Barron is "tall and smart" and will achieve greatness in the future. Based on how much (sometimes strange) praise Donald throws Barron's way, his youngest child seems to have climbed to the top of the president-elect's list.
Barron has emerged as a clear favorite among the Trump children
Although Barron Trump does not appear to be living up to Donald Trump's description of him as a "vicious" or "violent" person, he seems to have garnered special favor with his father over the years. It definitely helps that Barron played daddy's little advisor during Donald's 2024 campaign, helping him capitalize on Gen Z voters by making sure he got in touch with controversial streamer Adin Ross just months before the election.
In his August interview with Ross that was streamed on via YouTube, Donald made sure to name-drop his towering teenage son: "Baron says hello. He's a great young guy, a big fan of yours." He later shared that it was Barron's idea for the two to meet.
In addition to being an instrumental part of Donald's campaign, Barron also enrolled at New York University's Stern School of Business, a move that undoubtedly pleased business-minded Donald. Only time will tell if he truly follows in his dad's entrepreneurial footsteps, but Barron has clearly eclipsed his older brothers as Donald's favorite son — at least for now.