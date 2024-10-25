Is Barron Trump Daddy's Little Advisor? Insider Confirms What We Suspected About His Campaign Role
As much as Barron Trump, the youngest son of presidential candidate Donald Trump, has remained in the background of his father's campaign, it appears he's still been a huge influence. For example, in an October 2024 interview on Fox News, Trump divulged that Barron Trump has played a big role in helping the previous president secure some beneficial podcast interviews.
When asked about it, Trump responded, "[Barron] tells me about all the 'hot guys,' people I've never heard about." Some of those "hot guys" include Adin Ross, Theo Von, Andrew Schulz, Logan Paul, and Joe Rogan, with Trump's August 2024 appearance on "This Past Weekend with Theo Von" racking up 14 million views.
Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller appeared on Politico's "Playbook Deep Dive" in October 2024 to confirm that Barron Trump is behind many of these podcasting decisions. "Barron has been very involved in recommending a number of the podcasts that we should do," said Miller. He also showered the young man with compliments, praising the decisions that he said have led to record numbers in listeners and might be responsible for a bump in polling. "Every single recommendation he's had, has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that's broken the Internet," Miller said. The question is, will Barron Trump's strategic wisdom be used in the future?
Barron Trump might advise Donald Trump on politics, too
Donald Trump has casually mentioned that Barron Trump also offers him political advice. In an interview on the Philadelphia talk radio show "Kayal and Company," Trump confided, "He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do" (per the NY Post). It seems, though, that most of what Barron Trump has had to offer his father has taken place behind the scenes, as the youngest Trump son has remained out of the fray. Possibly, due to his mother, Melania Trump, and her protective demeanor around her son.
However, one of the constant out-of-pocket remarks Donald Trump makes about his youngest son is how incredibly tall Barron Trump is. It seems this has become a bit of a sticking point for the elder Trump, who has been shifty about honesty regarding his own height in the past. The rumored tension between the former president and Barron Trump over Barron's height could possibly undermine a future working relationship. Since Donald Trump is also known for going all-in on petty feuds, only time will tell how influential Barron Trump will be to a possible Trump presidency.