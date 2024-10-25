Is Barron Trump Daddy's Little Advisor? Insider Confirms What We Suspected About His Campaign Role

As much as Barron Trump, the youngest son of presidential candidate Donald Trump, has remained in the background of his father's campaign, it appears he's still been a huge influence. For example, in an October 2024 interview on Fox News, Trump divulged that Barron Trump has played a big role in helping the previous president secure some beneficial podcast interviews.

When asked about it, Trump responded, "[Barron] tells me about all the 'hot guys,' people I've never heard about." Some of those "hot guys" include Adin Ross, Theo Von, Andrew Schulz, Logan Paul, and Joe Rogan, with Trump's August 2024 appearance on "This Past Weekend with Theo Von" racking up 14 million views.

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller appeared on Politico's "Playbook Deep Dive" in October 2024 to confirm that Barron Trump is behind many of these podcasting decisions. "Barron has been very involved in recommending a number of the podcasts that we should do," said Miller. He also showered the young man with compliments, praising the decisions that he said have led to record numbers in listeners and might be responsible for a bump in polling. "Every single recommendation he's had, has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that's broken the Internet," Miller said. The question is, will Barron Trump's strategic wisdom be used in the future?

