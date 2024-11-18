Why Lacey Chabert Struggled While Filming Her Netflix Movie Hot Frosty
Lacey Chabert has transformed from a child star to Hallmark's "Queen of Christmas," and now, you can also find her on Netflix in their holiday romantic comedy "Hot Frosty." Chabert has starred in dozens of Hallmark movies and plenty of other projects, perhaps most memorably as a part of the cast of "Mean Girls." With all her experience on film sets over the years, we were a little surprised to hear that Chabert had a hard time filming "Hot Frosty." But it turns out the movie was just too funny for her to hold it together. "I'm the worst at not laughing when you're not supposed to," Chabert told People. "So there were many a take that I accidentally ruined because I broke and laughed."
Chabert stars as a widow named Kathy who meets Jack, a snowman she brings to life, played by Dustin Milligan from "Schitt's Creek." Other cast members include noteworthy funny guys Craig Robinson from "The Office" and Joe Lo Truglio from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," so we can see why Chabert would be cracking up on set.
Lacey Chabert wasn't the only one laughing while filming Hot Frosty
It sounds like Lacey Chabert wasn't the only one to break character while filming. As Dustin Milligan explained to People: "Our director, Jerry Ciccoritti, encouraged all of us to improvise throughout filming, and even though so much of it never made the final cut, making each other laugh was basically the goal of every day." We really hope there'll be a blooper reel from "Hot Frosty" that comes out someday with all those takes where Chabert (and the others) got the giggles.
Not long after it came out, the movie shot to the top of the Netflix charts as the platform's most-streamed movie in the U.S. The movie blends hilarity with some very real issues; Chabert's character is actively grieving the death of her husband. For Russell Hainline, the movie's writer, it was important for it to have both. "I think it's easy to imagine a one-note joke version of the movie that doesn't approach the premise with sincerity or get the audience to care," he told The Hollywood Reporter. Along with that crowd-pleasing combo of comedy and sincerity, perfect for the holidays, there's even a little Easter egg nod to Chabert's role in "Mean Girls" in "Hot Frosty," so keep your eyes out for that one.