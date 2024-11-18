Why Lacey Chabert Struggled While Filming Her Netflix Movie Hot Frosty

It sounds like Lacey Chabert wasn't the only one to break character while filming. As Dustin Milligan explained to People: "Our director, Jerry Ciccoritti, encouraged all of us to improvise throughout filming, and even though so much of it never made the final cut, making each other laugh was basically the goal of every day." We really hope there'll be a blooper reel from "Hot Frosty" that comes out someday with all those takes where Chabert (and the others) got the giggles.

Advertisement

Not long after it came out, the movie shot to the top of the Netflix charts as the platform's most-streamed movie in the U.S. The movie blends hilarity with some very real issues; Chabert's character is actively grieving the death of her husband. For Russell Hainline, the movie's writer, it was important for it to have both. "I think it's easy to imagine a one-note joke version of the movie that doesn't approach the premise with sincerity or get the audience to care," he told The Hollywood Reporter. Along with that crowd-pleasing combo of comedy and sincerity, perfect for the holidays, there's even a little Easter egg nod to Chabert's role in "Mean Girls" in "Hot Frosty," so keep your eyes out for that one.

Advertisement