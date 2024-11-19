New Photo Of RFK Jr.'s In-Flight Lunch With Trump Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
A photo of Donald Trump enjoying his all-time favorite meal alongside his cronies is making the rounds online. Yet, what's getting the most attention isn't Donald seemingly sharing his love of McDonald's with his closest confidantes. Instead, it is how disgusted his nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services appears with his meal of choice.
Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle posted the photo in question to Instagram on November 17. It shows Donald on a private jet, seated at a table alongside Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Each of the men has a tray of McDonald's food in front of them. McDonald's fare is famously Donald's favorite. Kennedy has been equally outspoken about his own food preferences over the years. He thinks it is important to cut back on processed foods and has had to curtail his own Coke drinking habit, which at one time reportedly had him drinking nine Cokes per day. Interestingly, in the photo of Kennedy with a tray of McDonald's food in front of him, he also has a small bottle of Coke, as well as what appears to be an utterly freaked-out look on his face.
Folks on the internet are seeing the humor in RFK Jr.'s fast food hatred
The photo comes the week after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. opened up about Donald Trump's diet on "The Joe Polish Show" podcast, making it clear that he likely isn't, in fact, the healthiest president. "The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad," he said, per Newsweek. He added, "The food that goes onto that airplane is like just poison. You have a choice between—you don't have the choice—you're either given KFC or Big Macs. That's when you're lucky and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible." By the look on Kennedy's face in the photo, though, it looks like the Big Mac, may in fact, fit into the inedible category, as far as he is concerned.
Unsurprisingly, folks on the internet have been quick to point out Kennedy's disgusted expression. "Gotta love Trump gang shoving fast food in RFK Jr['s] face," said one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. On Kimberly Guilfoyle's Instagram, one commenter noted, "Not a good look for RFK... Just sayin." Another noted, "I know RFKJ isn't about to eat McDonald's," to which another added, "His face says it all!" His face does, in fact, appear to say it all, but it seems he'll have to learn to enjoy a Big Mac or two if he plans on remaining in Trump's inner circle.