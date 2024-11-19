New Photo Of RFK Jr.'s In-Flight Lunch With Trump Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

A photo of Donald Trump enjoying his all-time favorite meal alongside his cronies is making the rounds online. Yet, what's getting the most attention isn't Donald seemingly sharing his love of McDonald's with his closest confidantes. Instead, it is how disgusted his nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services appears with his meal of choice.

Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle posted the photo in question to Instagram on November 17. It shows Donald on a private jet, seated at a table alongside Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Each of the men has a tray of McDonald's food in front of them. McDonald's fare is famously Donald's favorite. Kennedy has been equally outspoken about his own food preferences over the years. He thinks it is important to cut back on processed foods and has had to curtail his own Coke drinking habit, which at one time reportedly had him drinking nine Cokes per day. Interestingly, in the photo of Kennedy with a tray of McDonald's food in front of him, he also has a small bottle of Coke, as well as what appears to be an utterly freaked-out look on his face.

