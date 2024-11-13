Red Flags In Kimberly Guilfoyle And Don Jr.'s Relationship We Just Can't Ignore

One of the most captivating aspects of watching Donald Trump's family come together for his 2024 campaign was the unique dynamics of the various Trump family couples. For example, Eric Trump and Lara Trump emerged as a united front at the center of the action, while Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner stayed firmly on the sidelines to focus on their children. Although these relationships seemed relatively straightforward, one pairing remained distractingly mystifying throughout the election season: Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.

Engaged since New Year's Eve 2020, the couple once appeared destined for the alter. Guilfoyle has been spotted wearing a massive engagement ring on multiple occasions, and the two were still all smiles in many of their public appearances for several years. However, as the 2024 campaign season wore on, red flags emerged in their relationship that we just can't ignore. Here, we'll break down all the glaring issues we've seen in this not-so-storybook romance.