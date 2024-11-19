John Krasinski Revealed His First Thoughts On Emily Blunt & We Can't Hold Back Tears

People always say, "When you know, you know," and that axiom apparently goes for celebrities, too. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt got married in 2010 and now have two daughters together named Hazel and Violet, but none of that would have happened if the actors had not experienced a chance encounter at a restaurant back in 2008. This moment was evidently all it took for Krasinski to realize he found the one. Crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024, Krasinski shared in his accompany interview with the outlet how he deemed Blunt his forever person the moment they were introduced, confirming, "As soon as I shook her hand, I just knew."

It's somewhat ironic that a fan-favorite, longtime Hollywood couple would have such a mundane meet-cute, but Krasinski's first time meeting Blunt was pretty underwhelming, at least for her. The "Mary Poppins Returns" star detailed on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that both her and Krasinski just happened to be eating at the same restaurant when they met. Blunt was with a mutual friend of hers and Krasinski's when they spotted the "Office" star and called him over. Krasinski was sitting with fellow actor Justin Theroux, but got up to introduce himself. Blunt then sweetly pointed out how her future husband "just stood there and made [her] laugh."