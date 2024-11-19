John Krasinski Revealed His First Thoughts On Emily Blunt & We Can't Hold Back Tears
People always say, "When you know, you know," and that axiom apparently goes for celebrities, too. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt got married in 2010 and now have two daughters together named Hazel and Violet, but none of that would have happened if the actors had not experienced a chance encounter at a restaurant back in 2008. This moment was evidently all it took for Krasinski to realize he found the one. Crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024, Krasinski shared in his accompany interview with the outlet how he deemed Blunt his forever person the moment they were introduced, confirming, "As soon as I shook her hand, I just knew."
It's somewhat ironic that a fan-favorite, longtime Hollywood couple would have such a mundane meet-cute, but Krasinski's first time meeting Blunt was pretty underwhelming, at least for her. The "Mary Poppins Returns" star detailed on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that both her and Krasinski just happened to be eating at the same restaurant when they met. Blunt was with a mutual friend of hers and Krasinski's when they spotted the "Office" star and called him over. Krasinski was sitting with fellow actor Justin Theroux, but got up to introduce himself. Blunt then sweetly pointed out how her future husband "just stood there and made [her] laugh."
One person really didn't think they should be together
While the latest Sexiest Man Alive may have known Emily Blunt was the one for him immediately, not everyone was convinced. In fact, one person in particular felt like the actor-turned-director was way out of her league. Krasinski acknowledged during a 2018 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that a customs agent once inquired whether his wife was an actor, too. The "Jack Ryan" star confirmed that she was, and noted her name. The agent then immediately looked up in shock and disbelief, asking Krasinski multiple times, "You?!" He simply couldn't fathom how Krasinski married Blunt.
The lovable star then mimicked the agent aggressively stamping his passport in frustration before letting him through, quipping, "The stamp is so hard." Like that incredulous airport worker, Krasinski knew who Blunt was before he met her, jokingly copping to stalking his future wife beforehand as part of the untold truth of their marriage. One of Blunt's biggest roles was in "The Devil Wears Prada," a movie Krasinski had seen nearly 100 times — something he understandably kept hidden during the early stages of their romance. Thankfully, it didn't deter her, and the celebrity couple has been going strong ever since.