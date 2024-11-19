What Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado Looks Like Without Makeup

Kirstin Maldonado has undergone a stunning transformation as part of Pentatonix. After dazzling audiences as a high school trio, the group's membership grew to five, and they exploded in popularity. When she's performing, Maldonado has rocked a range of dynamic makeup. In the group's "Please Santa Please" video, she paired a smoky eye and a red lip to channel classic Hollywood glamour. During a 2018 appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Cordon," Maldonado went even more dramatic and wore a deep purple lipstick.

When she's on tour with Pentatonix, Maldonado relies on pros, like makeup artist Nicole Faulkner, aka Lipsticknick. Faulkner toured with the band three years, and in November 2016, she and Maldonado teamed up in a "no mirror makeup challenge." At the start, Maldonado showed her makeup free face. The singer's dark eyelashes highlighted her eyes, and her brilliant smile lit up face. Without the aid of a mirror, Maldonado wasn't confident in her makeup skills. "I'm going to do it very poorly," she predicted in the YouTube video. "I don't know how I can do this without embarrassing myself." However, Maldonado was pleasantly surprised by the end of the experience, even after the tricky task of applying eyeliner without being able to see what she was doing.

Beyond briefly appearing sans makeup at the start of this challenge video, the Pentatonix singer's gone makeup free on a number of other occasions, particularly when she's hanging at home or with her family. Let's take a look.