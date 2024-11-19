Are Kamala Harris And Doug Emhoff Getting A Divorce? What We Know About The Viral Rumors
Some people might think they know the truth about Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff's marriage. However, since she came up short in the 2024 presidential election, it's been speculated that the vice president could very well lose her husband, too. Though there have yet to be any official news reports confirming or denying the rumors, some X, formerly known as Twitter, users suspect Harris and Emhoff may be heading toward a divorce. The buzz began when X user Freed Ninja claimed the two were separated. "Sources say that Doug Emhoff has left Kamala Harris and a divorce might be imminent," he wrote.
Since these rumors surfaced, some X users have quipped about the relationship's possible downfall. "Feels like the twilight zone considering it wasn't too long ago that Kamala was telling everyone Joe Biden was sharp as a tack," Freed Ninja wrote. "Looks like Kamala's marriage was as sharp as that same tack." Others pointed toward supposed cracks in their relationship as grounds for divorce. "That would not surprise me," another X user said. "Not even Doug likes her." If these rumors are to be believed, they raise questions about when things might have gone wrong for the couple, or if their marital strain could be a residual from Harris' election loss.
Some people are skeptical about the divorce rumors
Divorce speculation between Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff may strike some as rather surprising, considering the couple has appeared to be on loving, supportive terms in public. A body language expert once revealed the truth about their relationship, finding they've often appeared respectful and vulnerable toward one another. And, even in the midst of a hectic election season, the couple still made time for their marriage and supported each other, thus exemplifying their continued commitment to their relationship. Keeping in mind their supportive gestures, and without official reports to back the divorce claims, it's very likely these rumors could be just another example of baseless social media nonsense.
Though some users are convinced the couple are experiencing relationship woes, some X, formerly known as Twitter, users sit in the opposite camp, refusing to believe the vice president and second gentleman are calling it quits. "Not true bc I know Doug very well," one X user said. "He is awe struck by her beauty, and success. Stop the rumor." Even if they were getting divorced, some think the news is too close to the election's proceedings. "I don't believe it," another X user said. "It's too soon after the election. If it were true, they would wait a few months." Regardless, claims of their divorce remain rumors for the time being. If they did, in fact, go ahead with it, reports would presumably come in a timely manner.