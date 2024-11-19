Everything We Know About Dave Coulier's Health Issues

While telling his story in multiple interviews, Dave Coulier didn't hold back from making jokes and emphasizing the importance of approaching his journey with a good attitude. "This is a journey, a bit of a battle, and you're going to need to be on your game. Keep doing what you're doing, keep laughing your way through life [...] and keep your friends and family close. You'll have a lot of love coming your way," he told "Today." Coulier's also maintaining this positive outlook, he told People, because of his wife and son, Luc, who's expecting his first child — and Coulier's 1.2 million Instagram followers are witnessing this positivity firsthand.

Advertisement

On November 15, he shared a picture of himself giving a thumbs up during his second chemotherapy appointment on his Instagram Story. He wrote, "Putting a positive spin and sending love to all of you who are battling and going through chemo. And remember to laugh." Days later, his "Full House" co-star, John Stamos, shared a carousel of images with Coulier, writing, "You're handling this with so much strength and positivity. [...] I know you're going to get through this, and I'm proud to stand with you every step of the way."

The "Full House" alum also shared that he went public with this journey to encourage others to get checked if they suspect they might have NHL. On his "Full House Rewind" podcast, Coulier said, "If my encouragement can lead you to get checked out by your doctor sooner than later [...] this little journey that I'm on is all going to be worth it, because there's a lot of things to live for, so many things for you to look forward to."

Advertisement