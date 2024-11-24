The Princess Diana Accessory We're Not Sure Kate Middleton Ever Inherited

It seems the late Princess Diana and Catherine, Princess of Wales are more alike than you would think. One of their many commonalities is that they are both trendsetters. Royal watchers have kept tabs on how Kate has channeled Diana's iconic style, including the many times Kate has worn Princess Diana's jewelry (such as her late mother-in-law's engagement ring).

However, there's reportedly another kind of accessory of Diana's that Kate has yet to be seen with. According to a TikTok from Who What Wear's Associate Director Erin Fitzpatrick, "She's never worn any of Princess Diana's handbags, even though she's obviously inherited many pieces of Diana's jewelry." Referring to Diana's purses, Fitzpatrick later said, "There are so many good ones, so I do wonder who has them all now."

Diana's "Letter of Wishes" for her will specified, "I would like you to divide my personal chattels at your discretion between my sons and godchildren, the division being three quarters to my sons and one quarter to my godchildren" (via The Telegraph). She also asked that her jewelry be given to her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, for their future wives' use. Perhaps the "chattels" in question included Diana's handbags, but her sister and mother changed her will in court after her death. That could be one reason why it's unknown who got what from Diana's handbag collection.

