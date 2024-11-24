The Princess Diana Accessory We're Not Sure Kate Middleton Ever Inherited
It seems the late Princess Diana and Catherine, Princess of Wales are more alike than you would think. One of their many commonalities is that they are both trendsetters. Royal watchers have kept tabs on how Kate has channeled Diana's iconic style, including the many times Kate has worn Princess Diana's jewelry (such as her late mother-in-law's engagement ring).
However, there's reportedly another kind of accessory of Diana's that Kate has yet to be seen with. According to a TikTok from Who What Wear's Associate Director Erin Fitzpatrick, "She's never worn any of Princess Diana's handbags, even though she's obviously inherited many pieces of Diana's jewelry." Referring to Diana's purses, Fitzpatrick later said, "There are so many good ones, so I do wonder who has them all now."
Diana's "Letter of Wishes" for her will specified, "I would like you to divide my personal chattels at your discretion between my sons and godchildren, the division being three quarters to my sons and one quarter to my godchildren" (via The Telegraph). She also asked that her jewelry be given to her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, for their future wives' use. Perhaps the "chattels" in question included Diana's handbags, but her sister and mother changed her will in court after her death. That could be one reason why it's unknown who got what from Diana's handbag collection.
What handbags have Diana and Kate carried?
Some of the designer handbags that the late Princess Diana was seen carrying were eventually renamed in her honor, such as the Dior Chouchou being dubbed Dior Lady in 1996 or bamboo-strapped Gucci bags given the Gucci Diana moniker in 2021. Some designers even made bags with Diana in mind, like the bag Salvatore Ferragamo designed for the princess. She reportedly had many color variations of the bag, which has been called the Lady Di Bag and was later named the Diana clutch.
Although no designer has created a clutch or purse named after Catherine, Princess of Wales yet, she has her own impressive handbag collection. For instance, Kate Middleton has a soft spot for the Aspinal of London brand, owning a couple variations of their Midi Mayfair Bag and at least one version of the Mayfair clutch. Kate has also been photographed with various Mulberry handbags. One of her favorite fashion brands seems to be Alexander McQueen, and in addition to wearing clothes from that brand, Kate has previously carried their Wicca Bag and Raffia Wicca Bag.
Diana and Kate aren't the only royals with an affinity for chic purses. The late Queen Elizabeth II allegedly never left home without her handbag, and Launer has been called her go-to brand.