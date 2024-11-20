JD Vance Reappears With Dirty Post-Election Duty And No One Can Ignore The Elephant In The Room

Although they ultimately ran a successful campaign together, president-elect Donald Trump isn't quite ready to give his left-field VP pick, JD Vance, a break from awkward situations. In late November 2024, a source close to Vance told The Hill that the incoming vice president was put in charge of introducing two eyebrow-raising cabinet nominees, Pete Hegseth and Matt Gaetz, to several important Republican senators. The worst thing about this dirty post-election duty isn't just that Vance's fellow senators don't view Hegseth and Gaetz favorably; some of them barely knew who Hegseth was before Trump gave him the defense secretary nod.

When this news broke, several observers couldn't help but notice the elephant in the room: Trump and Vance's complicated relationship hasn't become any simpler since their election victory, and Trump is still perfectly happy to have Vance handle some of the more unpleasant tasks associated with their rise to the executive branch. As one netizen pointed out on X, formerly Twitter, Vance's scheduled meetings with GOP senators will put him in the line of fire with those who don't support Trump's surprising picks: "Trump's throwing [Vance] under the bus." Another tweeted that Vance is essentially acting as a glorified babysitter: "He's been named chaperone of the misfit toys. Meanwhile at MAL, Trump and Elon [Musk] are crafting the new admin." This situation is undoubtedly unpleasant for Vance, but considering Trump's petty, dismissive behavior along the campaign trail, we're betting he's used to it by now.

