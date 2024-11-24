Details About The Supposed Tension Between Zendaya & Sam Levinson
"Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson knew that Zendaya would be the perfect choice for the lead role in the teen drama before he ever even met her. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2019, Levinson recalled how he had pitched the controversial show to HBO with a mood board featuring the "Challengers" star front and center. While Levinson couldn't put his finger on why he envisioned Zendaya for the part of troubled protagonist Rue, he noted, "She had this real vulnerability to her at times, and then a real toughness to her." Although the showrunner's first meeting with Zendaya left no room for doubt about her talents, Levinson was still blown away by her performance in "Euphoria."
The writer-director gushed about his leading lady, "She's just a spectacular talent and a joy to work with." As a result, it's unsurprising that Levinson also ended up casting her as the co-lead in his 2021 Netflix drama "Malcolm & Marie," alongside John David Washington. When the creative duo sat down for a chat for Interview magazine, the Disney Channel alum enthused that Levinson was a phenomenal director who wholeheartedly believed in his actors and cheered them on even when their own self-confidence faltered.
Zendaya was also in awe of his empathy and how he would feel a performer's emotions so strongly that Levinson would mimic them behind the camera. While asserting that she could always be honest in giving Levinson constructive criticism, the Emmy winner clarified that they hardly ever disagreed during the creative process. Unfortunately, the duo's working relationship apparently crumbled in the ensuing years as they reportedly started beefing behind the scenes over the once-beloved show.
Sam Levinson's shifting priorities reportedly greatly strained their professional relationship
After "Euphoria's" Season 2 finale aired in 2022, it was swiftly renewed. Unfortunately, fans had to wait much longer than anticipated for the next installment since filming hadn't even commenced by 2024. Amidst increasing speculation and confusion, an insider informed The Hollywood Reporter that Zendaya and Sam Levinson's feud was a major reason for the delay. According to insider sources, cracks started appearing in their professional relationship when Levinson became heavily involved in HBO's ill-fated drama "The Idol" and ignored his responsibilities for the upcoming season of "Euphoria."
Zendaya wasn't best pleased with him putting "Euphoria" on the back burner to focus on other artistic endeavors. So, the "Dune" star had a chat with HBO executives to try to understand why someone so imperative to the show's success was allowed to shift his focus elsewhere. Meanwhile, a confidant of Levinson's claimed that Zendaya's stunning transformation into a movie star was really to blame for the delays. According to them, she was reluctant to fully commit to the teen drama since the former child star was fast garnering major success in the film industry. "It was all about her," the source stated. "Everybody wanted to make it about Sam, but it was her."
For Zendaya's part though, the actor seemingly washed her hands of the responsibility for the delays in her November 2024 Vanity Fair interview, pointing out, "I have been off for a couple years, so not delayed because of my [schedule]." In fact, the "Challengers" star added, "I've been open, just waiting."
Zendaya may not have wanted to associate with the controversial director anymore
In 2022, the Daily Beast reported that several background actors found the sets of the second season of "Euphoria" completely "toxic." One such actor claimed they weren't given anything to eat during a 4 a.m. shoot and were barred from using the restroom. Meanwhile, another background performer detailed how they often endured grueling 14-hour work days. And several actors argued that this was primarily because Sam Levinson didn't come prepared with a shot list, which is a document that details the director's vision for each scene. As a result, everyone on set had to wait while Levinson collected his thoughts and figured things out in real time. If that wasn't bad enough, the director also became the target of intense backlash for creating the mess that was "The Idol."
Before the controversial show even aired, insiders revealed to Rolling Stone that Levinson had taken the reins from Amy Seimetz and made the show problematic and vapid as a result. Given all this, it's unsurprising that an insider told THR that Levinson's poor public image had also contributed to his rift with Zendaya. The "Shake It Up" alum keeps a watchful eye on social media and she was alarmed by the furor surrounding her frequent collaborator. "Her image is pristine," an executive who had worked with the former child actor opined. "And fans were turning against Sam." Thus, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star likely decided against being publicly associated with him anymore.
Sam Levinson and Zendaya were on different pages for Euphoria's third season
A 2024 Variety report made it abundantly clear that Sam Levinson and Zendaya had wildly different ideas about the direction her "Euphoria" character should take in Season 3. In the creator's vision, Rue wound up working as a private detective five years after the events of Season 2. Meanwhile, the woman behind the character believed that she would remain sober five years into the future and become a pregnancy surrogate. While it's unclear where Zendaya's idea stands with HBO, the network decidedly wasn't a fan of Sam's storyline and wasted no time shooting it down. The Hollywood Reporter painted a similar picture of discord between the two collaborators. A source elaborated that Zendaya wasn't on board with Sam's wife, Ashley Levinson, serving as the sole executive producer for the third season either.
So, she once again marched over to HBO executives to voice her concerns. A representative of someone who worked on the show could understand where Zendaya was coming from all too well, noting, "Sam really is a big talent, but he needs managing, and if you're a spouse, it's tough. He needs boundaries, he needs deadlines." They added, "It's hard for a spouse to set limits. You're setting yourself up for failure." If all of that didn't paint a chaotic enough picture of the "Euphoria" set, Barbie Ferreira once reportedly stormed off while filming. Additionally, her co-stars Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer also had some drama once upon a time.