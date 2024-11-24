Details About The Supposed Tension Between Zendaya & Sam Levinson

"Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson knew that Zendaya would be the perfect choice for the lead role in the teen drama before he ever even met her. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2019, Levinson recalled how he had pitched the controversial show to HBO with a mood board featuring the "Challengers" star front and center. While Levinson couldn't put his finger on why he envisioned Zendaya for the part of troubled protagonist Rue, he noted, "She had this real vulnerability to her at times, and then a real toughness to her." Although the showrunner's first meeting with Zendaya left no room for doubt about her talents, Levinson was still blown away by her performance in "Euphoria."

The writer-director gushed about his leading lady, "She's just a spectacular talent and a joy to work with." As a result, it's unsurprising that Levinson also ended up casting her as the co-lead in his 2021 Netflix drama "Malcolm & Marie," alongside John David Washington. When the creative duo sat down for a chat for Interview magazine, the Disney Channel alum enthused that Levinson was a phenomenal director who wholeheartedly believed in his actors and cheered them on even when their own self-confidence faltered.

Zendaya was also in awe of his empathy and how he would feel a performer's emotions so strongly that Levinson would mimic them behind the camera. While asserting that she could always be honest in giving Levinson constructive criticism, the Emmy winner clarified that they hardly ever disagreed during the creative process. Unfortunately, the duo's working relationship apparently crumbled in the ensuing years as they reportedly started beefing behind the scenes over the once-beloved show.

