Hallmark's Celebrations With Lacey Chabert: All The Parties Ranked
If you're struggling to come up with party ideas, Hallmark star Lacey Chabert can help. In her new series, "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert," the actress honors everyday heroes by throwing them incredibly well-orchestrated events inspired by the things they love best. From beachside bashes to magical holiday festivities, there's an event to inspire every aspiring party planner out there. However, every episode features a heartwarming story, but some parties were more epic than others. Here, we rank which celebrations had the best mix of drool-worthy themes and jaw-dropping decor to inspire your next event.
Episode 7 is a Fiesta de Peru
Sometimes, the true measure of a party's success is its nostalgia factor. In Episode 7, Lacy Chabert and the party planners sought to bring a little piece of home to the guest of honor, Carmela Brouwer-Pinillos, by creating a Peruvian-themed celebration. Carmela is clearly touched by all of the thoughtful details included in the event space, getting the party off to a warm and fuzzy start. Food is another major part of what makes this party so special — we couldn't help but wish we were there to sample the tasty, authentic treats featured in the celebration.
Episode 8 features an incredible candy portrait
In Episode 8, Lacey Chabert honors a middle school student named Sophie, who uses her love of horses to help people with disabilities. The barn-themed party Chabert throws in her honor has plenty of noteworthy touches, but the highlight is a truly unusual piece of art: to celebrate Sophie's love of horses, Chabert and the party planners commission a massive horse portrait made of candy. According to a member of the delivery team, "thousands of pieces of candy and about 70 man and woman hours" worth of work went into producing this one-of-a-kind portrait. We bet it was even more stunning in person.
Episode 9 serves Thanksgiving dinner on the beach
In the series' ninth episode, Lacey Chabert helps the party planners create a beautiful Thanksgiving tablescape in an unlikely place: the beach. The trio works tirelessly to combine the guest of honor, firefighter Tanya Crabbe's, love of the ocean and of eating Thanksgiving dinner with her family, and the end result is truly stunning. The party features an epic display of thirty pies and all of the traditional Thanksgiving fare, but guests also have a chance to try out a surfing simulator on the nearby sand. Although it may be a little too cold in November for some people to throw a beachfront Thanksgiving, those blessed with living in a perpetually warm climate should give this mashup celebration a try.
Episode 1 makes camping a chic affair
Camping may not be the first thing you associate with a classy celebration, but the party in the first episode of "Celebrations of Lacey Chabert" shows that camping can indeed be glamorous. A combination of adorable tents, fresh flowers, and eye-catching balloon art make this park celebration feel luxurious and fun, and the inclusion of soft blankets, throw pillows, and shabby-chic wood tables make it easy to forget you're even outdoors. It wasn't as over-the-top as some other themes, but we think this party's focus was the perfect combination of nature and style.
Episode 3 incorporates an epic balloon sculpture
In honor of Underdog Community Project founder Liv, the party featured lovable pups and pops of color, including life-size crayons and plenty of balloons. One of the most memorable pieces of decor gave a whole new meaning to the term "balloon animal:" a massive dog sculpture crafted from dozens of individual balloons. The sculpture perfectly captures the party's colorful vibe and pays homage to the furry friends Liv works so hard to save. Balloons are most often associated with kid-friendly celebrations, but we'd be happy to see this balloon dog's happy face at any party.
Episode 4 brings the Hollywood experience to a deserving teen
In Episode 4, we meet Jonah, a 17-year-old partially deaf student with a passion for helping other deaf and hard-of-hearing children and their families. Jonah's love of theater is the party's focal point, and Lacey Chabert and her team of party planners go the extra mile to bring this deserving youngster a genuine Hollywood experience: the surprise premiere of a play Jonah created, a marquee with his name in lights, and even his own "Walk of Fame" star. This celebration was as dazzling as it was heartwarming.
Episode 2 honors a dancing queen
Most celebrations can easily be improved with a little dancing, which is why Episode 2's dance-themed bash is so much fun to watch. This celebration honors Makyla, a teen who shares her love of dance with underprivileged members of her community. We especially enjoyed the light-up dance floor at the center of the event space, and who wouldn't want their name illuminated in large-than-life letters? This party definitely has more disco balls than we've ever seen in one place, but that is all part of the glitzy, glamorous charm of an event fit for a dancing queen.
Episode 6 brings the outdoors inside with technology
Episode 6 features a difficult situation for Lacey Chabert: unexpectedly coordinating the day of the event solo. Setbacks make party planning more challenging, but fellow Hallmark star Jonathan Bennett comes to her rescue and infuses the rainforest-themed event setup with some much-needed fun. However, the most incredible aspect of this party was the technology Chabert and her team employed to bring the indoor rainforest to life. Projecting a realistic-looking rainforest scene onto a huge curved screen is exactly the kind of immersive experience we'd love to see at a party IRL.
Episode 5 features a truly magical tea party
The classic story "Alice in Wonderland" serves as inspiration for one of the most memorable events in "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert." In Episode 5, Chabert and the gang throw their guest of honor a lavish grown-up tea party, complete with whimsical decorations and cupcakes that look almost too pretty to eat. This celebration is chock full of inspiration, from the fun Mad Hatter-inspired games to the decor's color scheme. More importantly, this event begs the question: Is a tea party really complete without live peacocks roaming through the venue? After watching this episode, we don't think so!
Episode 10 is a Christmas extravaganza
When it comes to parties that pull out all the stops, it's hard to beat a Christmas-themed affair like the one featured in Episode 10. The guest of honor, Ifunanya Nweke, is instantly dumbfounded by the winter wonderland Hallmark Christmas movie queen Lacey Chabert helped pull together, and we were equally speechless. What was once a cozy but plain-looking space becomes a magical scene full of glittering Christmas trees, larger-than-life gingerbread houses, and Nweke's closest friends from her organization, Jazz Hands for Autism. Of all the great parties in this series, this holiday celebration gives us the most FOMO, hands down.