Hallmark's Celebrations With Lacey Chabert: All The Parties Ranked

In the series' ninth episode, Lacey Chabert helps the party planners create a beautiful Thanksgiving tablescape in an unlikely place: the beach. The trio works tirelessly to combine the guest of honor, firefighter Tanya Crabbe's, love of the ocean and of eating Thanksgiving dinner with her family, and the end result is truly stunning. The party features an epic display of thirty pies and all of the traditional Thanksgiving fare, but guests also have a chance to try out a surfing simulator on the nearby sand. Although it may be a little too cold in November for some people to throw a beachfront Thanksgiving, those blessed with living in a perpetually warm climate should give this mashup celebration a try.

