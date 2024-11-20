The Complete Transformation Of Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples

As the second of Donald Trump's three wives, Marla Maples has had plenty of attention on her over the years. The model, actress, and philanthropist has spent a lot of time in the public eye, and her looks have always been a focus for the press and the public. While Maples is now in her 60s and soon to be a grandparent, she still looks a lot like she did in her youth. Even so, she has had quite a transformation over the years.

From a tomboy-turned-beauty queen from the south to a famous model and actor to the mother-of-the-bride at a high-profile wedding, Maples has gone through many different chapters in her life. It's clear, though, that prioritizing her loved ones, motherhood, and spirituality has kept her feeling youthful and looking spectacular through it all. Maples has led quite a life, so let's take a trip down memory lane with the famous beauty.