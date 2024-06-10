New Snaps Of Marla Maples Show Melania Trump How Glamourous Life Can Be Without Donald

After Melania Trump's absence from Donald Trump's criminal trial made headlines, plenty of fans think the former first lady may be interested in becoming Donald's next ex-wife. And if Marla Maples is any proof, calling it quits with Trump is a winning choice. During a night on the town this weekend, it's clear that 60-year-old Maples is living her best life and looking better than ever. Like Melania, Maples was a model when she met her future husband, Donald. Maples married Donald in 1993, and the pair split in 1997. The couple's nuptials took place three years after Donald split from his first wife, Ivana Trump, and just two months after Maples gave birth to the former couple's only child together, Tiffany Trump.

Advertisement

On June 8, 2024, Maples reportedly hosted a dinner at the London restaurant, Inca London. The former model and actor looked radiant with her long blonde locks in loose curls (above) paired with a laidback jeans, tank top, and duster ensemble (below). She posed for pictures with friends and looked effortless and carefree. It's not easy to imagine Melania this way, since she often appears tense and solitary. These days, Melania is mostly staying out of the spotlight, even rushing through the side entrance of Trump Tower in an apparent attempt to not be seen immediately after Donald's guilty verdict. So, Maples certainly does make her seemingly glamorous and laidback post-Trump life seem appealing.

Advertisement