Why John Stamos Is Facing Major Backlash Amid Full House Costar Dave Coulier's Cancer Journey

In November 2024, Dave Coulier revealed that he was diagnosed with Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. The beloved actor and comedian has been going through chemotherapy since October 2024 and seems to be in good spirits despite his health issues, frequently sharing his treatment journey on social media. However, supportive fans of Coulier are outraged after his "Full House" costar and good friend John Stamos posed with a bald cap in a series of photos on Instagram alongside his long-term colleague and friend.

Advertisement

It seems Stamos' intention behind the photo shoot in question was to show support for Coulier during this difficult time. The snaps depict Stamos, donning a bald cap, shaving Coulier's head. The photo is accompanied by a caption written by Stamos that praises Coulier for his vitality and hopefulness. "Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier. You're handling this with so much strength and positivity — it's inspiring," Stamos wrote. "I know you're going to get through this, and I'm proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you."

Commenters were quick to critique the post though. "You couldn't sacrifice your hair to support your friend? The vanity is real!" one said. "Why don't you shave your head instead of making jokes about your friend?" argued another.

Advertisement