Why John Stamos Is Facing Major Backlash Amid Full House Costar Dave Coulier's Cancer Journey
In November 2024, Dave Coulier revealed that he was diagnosed with Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. The beloved actor and comedian has been going through chemotherapy since October 2024 and seems to be in good spirits despite his health issues, frequently sharing his treatment journey on social media. However, supportive fans of Coulier are outraged after his "Full House" costar and good friend John Stamos posed with a bald cap in a series of photos on Instagram alongside his long-term colleague and friend.
It seems Stamos' intention behind the photo shoot in question was to show support for Coulier during this difficult time. The snaps depict Stamos, donning a bald cap, shaving Coulier's head. The photo is accompanied by a caption written by Stamos that praises Coulier for his vitality and hopefulness. "Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier. You're handling this with so much strength and positivity — it's inspiring," Stamos wrote. "I know you're going to get through this, and I'm proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you."
Commenters were quick to critique the post though. "You couldn't sacrifice your hair to support your friend? The vanity is real!" one said. "Why don't you shave your head instead of making jokes about your friend?" argued another.
Dave Coulier defends John Stamos online
The main reason pop culture fans are offended by John Stamos' photoshoot with Dave Coulier is that, although Stamos looks completely transformed, he used a bald cap and Photoshop to temporarily achieve the look he dons in the photographs. According to The Daily Mail, a source close to Stamos revealed that the actor is contractually obligated to keep his hair due to his role on "Palm Royale," an Apple TV+ show that started filming its second season in October 2024.
Coulier responded to online backlash with another Instagram post, defending Stamos. Coulier stated that he believes his pal was trying to boost his mood with humor, nothing more, nothing less. "I'm sorry to see a bunch of negative comments as I've just begun my cancer journey ... " Coulier wrote. " ... John knows how to cheer me up and I laughed out loud when he arrived wearing a bald cap — being a true loving friend and brother." Coulier then wrote that he has lost many family members to cancer and that the best thing to do in these hard times is to keep the laughs coming. He also wished the best for all, even the haters. Stamos' wife, Caitlin McHugh, also defended the "Grandfathered" star online, stating in an Instagram comment how Stamos' actions were actually from love, and that the people spewing negativity should do some introspection. Whether the photos seem tasteful or not, Stamos and Coulier seem to share an undeniably special friendship.