Tragic Details About HGTV Star Mike Holmes

Mike Holmes had a tight knit relationship with his parents, Jim and Shirley Holmes. Jim and Mike bonded while doing home renovation projects together, and Holmes was particularly struck by his dad's attention to detail and commitment to a job well done. "By putting a hammer into my hands, he was getting me started on the path that would decide my entire life," Holmes wrote on Facebook. "But at the time, I was just making memories with my dad." As Holmes' career as a contractor took off, Jim made sure he let his son known that he was blown away by his talent.

Sadly, Jim died suddenly when he was 55. "My dad went down to the basement one night, missed the top step, fell down the stairs and broke his neck," Holmes informed MacLean's. The HGTV star was only 30 at the time, and, as he grieved for his dad, Mike decided to honor Jim by wearing a diamond earring. "My father has always been the inspiration behind everything I do, and I got my left ear pierced in his memory," Holmes wrote on LinkedIn.

Unfortunately, Holmes' mom had a complex health history, and she died when she was 56. Since his parents both died in middle age, Holmes was convinced that he wouldn't experience longevity either. Happily, Holmes is beating his lifespan predictions, and he reached his milestone 60th birthday in 2023.

