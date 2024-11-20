Kristin Cavallari Revealed Her 'Hottest Hook Up' (But Was It Just A Fling?)
Kristin Cavallari isn't a stranger to being in relationships with wide age gaps. For seven months, the 37-year-old was in a relationship with 24-year-old Mark Estes, which ended due, in part, to their sizable age difference. However, a TikTok video Cavallari posted revealed the former "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" star was once involved in another rendezvous where she was the younger party in an age gap scenario.
While participating in the viral TikTok "Suspect Challenge," Cavallari was thrown under the bus for a celebrity fling she'd once been involved in by her friend, Justin Anderson, while the two were jogging together. The man in question was action star Jason Statham, who is 20 years her senior. "Suspect's hottest hookup that she's never told anybody about was with Jason Statham," Anderson said in the video. Some TikTok commenters erupted with excitement over the revelation, expressing support and fake jealousy over Cavallari getting with Statham. "JASON STATHAM!" one user wrote. "SLAY BABE." Others were dying for more details about Cavallari's former fling. "Can we please get a confirmation on the Jason Statham item?!" another commenter asked. "I must know if this is true. And everyone else wants to know also."
Kristin Cavallari and Jason Statham supposedly dated
Although Kristin Cavallari's TikTok video suggests her involvement with Jason Statham was just a hookup, an anonymous source exclusively told Us Weekly on November 18, 2024, that their relationship might have gotten more serious than that — at least, for a short time. "Kristin and Jason dated," the source said. "It was a full-on relationship." At the time they allegedly dated, the source mentioned Cavallari would have been in her 20s, meaning Statham would have been in his 40s. They were reportedly an item for approximately six months while Statham worked and resided in Los Angeles.
Given their own unique relationship timelines, it's unclear exactly when Cavallari and Statham dated, though it can be narrowed down. If one takes into account the age approximation given by the anonymous source, Cavallari's marriage to NFL quarterback Jay Cutler in 2013, and Statham's relationship with 37-year-old model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, which began in 2009, it could be predicted they dated sometime within the late 2000s. Though some fans are assuredly eager to know more about the finer details of Cavallari and Statham's time together, it seems the two have moved on from their brief romance and may not offer up more than what Cavallari's TikTok revealed.