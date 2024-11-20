Kristin Cavallari Revealed Her 'Hottest Hook Up' (But Was It Just A Fling?)

Kristin Cavallari isn't a stranger to being in relationships with wide age gaps. For seven months, the 37-year-old was in a relationship with 24-year-old Mark Estes, which ended due, in part, to their sizable age difference. However, a TikTok video Cavallari posted revealed the former "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" star was once involved in another rendezvous where she was the younger party in an age gap scenario.

While participating in the viral TikTok "Suspect Challenge," Cavallari was thrown under the bus for a celebrity fling she'd once been involved in by her friend, Justin Anderson, while the two were jogging together. The man in question was action star Jason Statham, who is 20 years her senior. "Suspect's hottest hookup that she's never told anybody about was with Jason Statham," Anderson said in the video. Some TikTok commenters erupted with excitement over the revelation, expressing support and fake jealousy over Cavallari getting with Statham. "JASON STATHAM!" one user wrote. "SLAY BABE." Others were dying for more details about Cavallari's former fling. "Can we please get a confirmation on the Jason Statham item?!" another commenter asked. "I must know if this is true. And everyone else wants to know also."

