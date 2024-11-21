What We Know About Rep. Nancy Mace And Her Many Controversies

Elected officials should hold themselves to the highest standard and maintain a sense of respect and decorum, but Nancy Mace did the complete opposite in July 2023. During a prayer breakfast for GOP presidential candidate Tim Scott, Mace thought discussing her sex life with then-fiancé Patrick Bryant was an appropriate topic of conversation.

Advertisement

"When I woke up this morning at seven, I was getting picked up at 7:45. Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed and I was like, 'No, baby, we don't got time for that this morning. I got to get to the prayer breakfast and I got to be on time,'" she said to a roomful of uncomfortable Christians (via New York Post). After joking how that was probably an overshare, she did it again by explaining that she and Bryant would be able to get it on that evening instead.

Mace's detailing of her sex life didn't stop at the prayer breakfast. In December 2023, three sources told the Daily Mail that Mace had allegedly shared her private, intimate moments at work. "She frequently made sexual references in the office and discussed things that were not appropriate in a work environment," a former senior staff member told the outlet. At the time, Mace had lost six members of her team, three she fired and three who reportedly left. All this happened in only a few months' time.

Advertisement