We're Concerned About Justin Bieber. Here's Why

This article includes mentions of mental health struggles, substance misuse issues, and suicidal thoughts.

Few child stars from his era have had as many ups and downs as Justin Bieber. He first burst onto the music scene with the release of his 2009 EP "My World," and his hit single "Baby" catapulted him to superstardom in 2010. His 2011 film, "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never," is one of the most successful concert docs in recent history. In 2013, when he was just 19, he received the Milestone Award at the Billboard Music Awards.

In a 2019 Instagram post, Bieber shared how becoming famous at such a young age had affected him. He wrote about growing up in an unstable home and how his sudden fame only exacerbated his existing problems. "I went from a 13-year-old boy to from a small town to being praised left and right by the world with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was," he explained in the post, adding that he started to believe all the hype and became the worst version of himself by the time he was 20. He hadn't learned how to be self-sufficient and was unprepared to face the adult world. "By 20, I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged, and hated person in the world," he wrote.

Bieber's really been through the wringer over the years, and some recent events have left some fans concerned about the pop star. Here's why.