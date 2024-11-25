Tragic Details About The End Of Cher's Marriage To Sonny Bono

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of suicide.

The pop duo of Cher and Sonny Bono were among the defining power couples of the 1960s and '70s. The pair famously met in 1962 — when Bono was 27 and Cher was just 16 — clearly an uncomfortable age gap. They tied the knot two years later, and went on to conquer the world of music as well as make their mark on television. What's more, their partnership served as a launching pad for Cher's astounding transformation as a solo star. Still, that last bit is somewhat indicative of the fact that Sonny and Cher's romance was never built to last, with the "I Got You Babe" singers divorcing in 1975 — though they managed to salvage a working relationship after the fact.

Over the years, Cher has made no secret of the fact that her decade-long marriage to Bono was anything but perfect, and their love story has more than its fair share of heartbreak. Ages after their split, Cher is still opening up about how exactly it all went down. One recent example is her book "Cher: The Memoir, Part One" — the first in a two-part series detailing the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer's life and career. "Part One" shines a light on Cher's earlier years, with the beloved performer diving deep into her first marriage — and just how dark things got as it was all falling apart.