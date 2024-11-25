Jennifer Garner's Unbreakable Bond With This Celeb Proves Ben Affleck Was Never Her Soulmate

Jennifer Garner knows that boyfriends come and go, but sisterhood is forever. That modern proverb is something the actor has lived by, especially since Garner's long road to divorcing Ben Affleck after 10 years of marriage together.

In an episode of the podcast "Lipstick on the Rim," hosted by Molly Sims and her best friend Emese Gormley, Garner opened up about leaning on her friend during a tough time. When Sims asked how Garner stays positive, the "13 Going on 30" star said, "Molly, of all people, you know better than anyone that I don't all the time." She went on to reveal a sweet moment she had with Sims at the podcaster's house party.

"I remember you throwing a party and I walked in and I just was not ready to be around people for whatever I was going through at the time," Garner said. "And I got super, super weepy and emotional, and you just stopped and helped me and said, 'What do you need to do?'" She continued, sharing how perfectly Sims responded by walking her to her car. "And you gave me a big hug, and you sent me on my way," Garner shared, adding that was exactly what she needed.

