Jennifer Garner's Unbreakable Bond With This Celeb Proves Ben Affleck Was Never Her Soulmate
Jennifer Garner knows that boyfriends come and go, but sisterhood is forever. That modern proverb is something the actor has lived by, especially since Garner's long road to divorcing Ben Affleck after 10 years of marriage together.
In an episode of the podcast "Lipstick on the Rim," hosted by Molly Sims and her best friend Emese Gormley, Garner opened up about leaning on her friend during a tough time. When Sims asked how Garner stays positive, the "13 Going on 30" star said, "Molly, of all people, you know better than anyone that I don't all the time." She went on to reveal a sweet moment she had with Sims at the podcaster's house party.
"I remember you throwing a party and I walked in and I just was not ready to be around people for whatever I was going through at the time," Garner said. "And I got super, super weepy and emotional, and you just stopped and helped me and said, 'What do you need to do?'" She continued, sharing how perfectly Sims responded by walking her to her car. "And you gave me a big hug, and you sent me on my way," Garner shared, adding that was exactly what she needed.
Jennifer Garner shares the power of friendships between women
Garner took a lot from her experience with Molly Sims, telling the "Lipstick on the Rim" host, "We just — need each other. We also need to give ourselves and each other permission to be where we are." The importance of an intimate friendship is something Jennifer Garner has discussed in interviews before. While sitting down with People to share the advice she'd give her 13-year-old self, she said: "Now listen up ... there is nothing more important — no man, no relationship, no anything — than your girlfriends."
The mom-of-three told People that she's found all kinds of support in the fellow moms that she's met through her children, Violet, Fin, and Samuel, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck. Her relationships are rooted in doing things for each other and inspiring one another. "Because that's what it is when you are parenting in a community," she said. "I mean the moms at my kids' school are the moms that I look up to and try to emulate."
Community was something always ingrained in Garner, growing up in Charleston, West Virginia. According to the Hollywood star, community is the most valuable aspect of life. "I grew up with such an excess of it that now wherever I go, the first thing I do is build my group," she told Southern Living. So, while Affleck regrets his divorce from Garner, it sounds like his ex-wife is doing fine with her girlfriends.