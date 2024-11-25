What We Know About Elon Musk's Strained Relationship With His Daughter Vivian

Elon Musk has been linked to various women over the years and has fathered 12 children — six with his first wife, Justine Musk (née Wilson), three with singer Grimes, and three with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. It's worth noting that Musk welcomed his second child with Grimes shortly after he had twins with Zilis. It's, er, quite a lot to keep up with, and when one takes into account what Musk's daughter, Vivian Wilson, says about her father, it appears that Musk, too, finds it hard to keep up with his 12 kids. He's previously joked that his numerous children are the answer to what he deemed the "underpopulation crisis." In 2022, the tech tycoon took to X, formerly Twitter, to write, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

While most of Musk's kids fly under the radar, Vivian Wilson, who was assigned male at birth along with her twin brother, Griffin Musk, but identifies as female, has been pretty outspoken about her rocky relationship with her father. Speaking to NBC News in 2024, Wilson revealed that Musk wasn't a loving father to her. Whenever she showed her more feminine side as a child, Musk would ridicule her. "I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn't know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars — I don't remember which one — and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high," she recalled. "It was cruel." Wilson also recalled how Musk told her to work on lowering the pitch of her voice when she was in elementary school, pushing her to be more boy-like. Unfortunately, Wilson's relationship with Musk has only deteriorated since.

