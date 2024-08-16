What We Know About Elon Musk's Children

This article references infant death and transphobia.

It's no secret that Elon Musk is a huge proponent of large families. The tech billionaire has gone on the record to plainly state his belief that the human population must continue to grow — and having more children is the only way to make this happen. "There are not enough people. I can't emphasize this enough, there are not enough people," Elon told an audience at a 2022 Wall Street Journal event, per CNBC. He later added, "If people don't have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words."

Elon emphasized this point once again at the 2023 Arteju political festival in Italy. Holding his son X Æ A-12 Musk in his arms, Elon urged politicians to incentivize higher fertility rates. "My advice to all government leaders and people is: make sure you have children to create a new generation," he said, according to EuroNews.

It's no stretch to say Elon practices what he preaches. As of the publication of this article, the tech mogul has 12 confirmed children born of three different women. Here's what we know about the Tesla cofounder's kids.