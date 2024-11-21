The Major Impact Trump's Election Win Had On Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi

Donald Trump's victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election has Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi making a run for it — quite literally. The celebrity couple has decided to leave the U.S. and make The Cotswolds, in England, their new home. According to TMZ, the comedian and actor bought a property in the U.K. long before Trump's big win, but knowing that the controversial businessman will be back in the White House in 2025 pushed them to make the move permanent. As an insider put it, "[They wanted] to get the hell out." Another source confirmed to TheWrap that DeGeneres and de Rossi have no plans to return to the states any time soon and are selling their Montecito, California mansion. The beloved couple already sold one property, also located in Montecito, back in February. They have owned multiple homes in the U.S. over the years.

On "The Rita Panahi Show," Kinsey Schofield, royal expert and the host of podcast "To Di For Daily," warned that the celebrity couple may not be in the for the warmest welcome across the pond, especially considering DeGeneres is friends with Meghan Markle. "[When] those Londoners and people in the U.K. realize that she is buddy-buddy with Meghan Markle it's going to go over like a turd in a punch bowl," Schofield quipped. "They're not big fans of Meghan Markle over there so she might want to keep that on the low." In 2022, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry faced bad news about their popularity rating, with a YouGov survey based on responses from 1,692 Britons finding that a whopping 58% actively disliked the Duke of Sussex, while 63% weren't fans of the Duchess of Sussex. As such, the former talk show host may soon begin to reconsider where her loyalties lie.

