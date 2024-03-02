What Happened To Ellen DeGeneres? The Host's Ups And Downs Since Her Talk Show Ended
While we, um, mature folks are well aware of it, the post-millennial set may not realize the impact Ellen DeGeneres had not only on Hollywood but also on culture at large. In 1997, the comedian was starring in her successful sitcom, "Ellen," when she decided to have her character come out — and confirmed her own sexuality ("Yep, I'm Gay") in an equally eye-opening cover interview with TIME. This was a big deal at the time, kids; sponsors dropped out, conservative viewers clutched their pearls, and the show was canceled the following year. However, DeGeneres' coming out also paved the way for celebs and other public figures to come out, and the two decades that followed saw the normalization of the LGBTQ+ community and its issues in the media.
DeGeneres was given a second chance with "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which became daytime viewing for millions for 19 years. Then once again, her rep took a beating. Former employees came forward with allegations of mistreatment and racism behind the scenes, accusing the actress of turning a blind eye. The show was also sued by Georgia real estate agent Titi Pierce who claimed DeGeneres had used a photo featuring her name to make an off-color joke. Ratings dropped, and DeGeneres called it quits.
Since then, the comedian has gone through a roller-coaster of joys and sorrows. While her career has remained steady with credits including producing "Family Game Fight" and "Green Eggs and Ham," DeGeneres has also suffered personal losses that tested her optimistic nature. Here are just a few highlights of her post-talk show life.
Ellen lived through a scary natural disaster
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi make their home in Montecito, a small town outside Santa Barbara known for its luxe estates and wealthy residents. Compass notes "It's an unspoken rule that no one makes a fuss if a famous face is spotted." (Among those famous faces are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose Montecito estate was featured in their Oprah interview). But no amount of money can prevent natural disasters from striking, and DeGeneres has found this out the hard way more than once. In 2018, severe storms caused mudslides in Southern California that killed 23 people, the youngest a 3-year-old girl. The area had also just been hit by equally devastating wildfires. DeGeneres tearfully addressed the tragedies on her show, along with neighbor and friend Oprah Winfrey. Both offered condolences and their determination to help rebuild the town they love.
Then almost exactly five years later, Montecito was walloped again by heavy downpours that created flooding so catastrophic the entire town had to be either evacuated or ordered to shelter in place. DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were among those who stayed, resulting in a terrifying 24 hours as they watched the creek outside their home rising up to nine feet. The actor posted footage on Instagram, straining to be heard over the roaring waters. "This is crazy," she said. "We need to be nicer to Mother Nature, 'cause Mother Nature is not happy with us."
Ellen tragically lost a dear friend
The devastating death of DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss rocked the celebrity world. The multitalented performer and "So You Think You Can Dance" finalist/judge died by suicide in December 2022. Ellen DeGeneres was among the most shaken by the news; Boss had been the guest DJ on her talk show since 2014 and was made a co-producer of the show six years later.
DeGeneres posted an Instagram tribute to her friend on the anniversary of his death. "I loved that every single day after the show, we would sing and dance to some song, and then we would make each other laugh somehow," she said. "And then we would walk off arm in arm and walk to my dressing room ... and then I would say, 'I love you,' and he would say 'Love you much.'" Among the commenters on the thread was "Dancing With the Stars" alum Carrie Ann Inaba: "Thank you for sharing these memories of him. Rest in Peace, @sir_twitch_a_lot." Cheri Oteri of "SNL" fame added, "I'm so saddened by his passing but thank you so much for sharing beautiful fun memories."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Ellen received a special Golden Globes honor
Ellen DeGeneres could fill an entire room of her California estate with the trophies she's won over the years. Her impressive award collection includes Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, the People's Choice and Kids Choice Awards, and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. (Okay, maybe she doesn't display her Stinkers Bad Movie Award for her role in "Mr. Wrong," but knowing her, she just might.)
In 2020, the host received yet another honor that perhaps meant more to her than any other. She was the second-ever recipient of the Carol Burnett Award, given to comic performers who have distinguished themselves both in their professions and their personal impact. In her speech (per "Today"), DeGeneres recalled the influence the legendary comedian had on her life and career. "We counted on her to make us feel good, and she delivered every single week. She never let us down ... I always felt like she was speaking to me. At the end of her show, every time she pulled her ear, I knew she was saying, 'It's OK, I'm gay, too.'"
She added (via People), "But the real power of television for me is not that people watch my show, but people watch my show and then they're inspired to do the same thing in their own lives. They make people laugh, or be kind, or help someone who is less fortunate than themselves. And that is the power of television, and I'm so, so grateful to be a part of it."
Ellen had a surprise vow renewal
Through all the drama of the last two decades, there has been one constant in this comedian's life. After a somewhat rocky dating history, Ellen DeGeneres and actress Portia de Rossi ("Arrested Development" and "Scandal") married in 2008, and their relationship has stayed strong, even as other celeb couples have called it quits. To emphasize that fact, de Rossi planned a special day for her wife. On de Rossi's birthday in February 2022, the couple had a party at their new home. Unbeknownst to DeGeneres, de Rossi had arranged a vow renewal, with Kris Jenner as officiant and Brandi Carlisle as performer. As seen here on Instagram, De Rossi appeared in the living room in the same tulle gown she'd worn on their wedding day. DeGeneres was so surprised that all she could manage to say was: "Oh, my God." She was more eloquent in her social media post of the event, calling de Rossi "the greatest gift to me, even on [her] birthday."
Though rumors of dramatic restaurant fights and divorce proceedings crop up occasionally, the marriage continues to be one of the happiest parts of DeGeneres's life. The feeling is definitely mutual. As de Rossi said during the vow renewal (per USA Today), "You cheer me up when I'm down. You make me feel seen. You make me feel safe, cherished, loved. I love you. I will always, always love you. I'm so honored to be your wife."