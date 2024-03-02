What Happened To Ellen DeGeneres? The Host's Ups And Downs Since Her Talk Show Ended

While we, um, mature folks are well aware of it, the post-millennial set may not realize the impact Ellen DeGeneres had not only on Hollywood but also on culture at large. In 1997, the comedian was starring in her successful sitcom, "Ellen," when she decided to have her character come out — and confirmed her own sexuality ("Yep, I'm Gay") in an equally eye-opening cover interview with TIME. This was a big deal at the time, kids; sponsors dropped out, conservative viewers clutched their pearls, and the show was canceled the following year. However, DeGeneres' coming out also paved the way for celebs and other public figures to come out, and the two decades that followed saw the normalization of the LGBTQ+ community and its issues in the media.

DeGeneres was given a second chance with "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which became daytime viewing for millions for 19 years. Then once again, her rep took a beating. Former employees came forward with allegations of mistreatment and racism behind the scenes, accusing the actress of turning a blind eye. The show was also sued by Georgia real estate agent Titi Pierce who claimed DeGeneres had used a photo featuring her name to make an off-color joke. Ratings dropped, and DeGeneres called it quits.

Since then, the comedian has gone through a roller-coaster of joys and sorrows. While her career has remained steady with credits including producing "Family Game Fight" and "Green Eggs and Ham," DeGeneres has also suffered personal losses that tested her optimistic nature. Here are just a few highlights of her post-talk show life.