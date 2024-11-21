Jelly Roll Revealed A Touching Taylor Swift Connection From Before He Ever Met Her

Despite Jelly Roll's humble beginnings and troubled past, the country music singer, born Jason DeFord in Antioch, Tennessee, is no longer a stranger to the spotlight. After a history with addiction and being incarcerated as many as 40 times, the former hip-hop singer has found success on the country circuit, garnering a total of 4 Grammy nominations, winning the CMA for Best New Artist in 2023, and claiming the big 3 CMA nominations of Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Male Vocalist of the Year in 2024. At first glance, it might not seem like he has much in common with pop megastar Taylor Swift, but it turns out both singers have strong ties to Hendersonville, Tennessee.

"I take a ridiculous, probably abnormal, amount of pride in being from Nashville, so anytime I can link a Tennessee connect, it tickles me," he told People in an interview that ran the gamut in topics from career to family time, which is of the utmost importance to the "Sober" singer. "Taylor lived in Hendersonville for a while, and she had bought a playground. I used to push Bailee on that swingset that Taylor donated to Hendersonville." Jelly Roll boasts an incredibly close relationship with his daughter Bailee, who is now a teenager. They even have the rule that they are to spend no longer than two weeks apart while the singer is working, with Bailee joining him on tour when necessary.

Jelly Roll was eager to share this personal anecdote with Swift the first time he met her, but the encounter didn't go as planned. "I wanted to tell her that when I met her, but I was so nervous I couldn't even remember what swingset it was."

