Who Is Jelly Roll's Daughter, Bailee Ann?

Jelly Roll has been open about how his intense schedule as a musician impacted Bailee Ann DeFord's feelings about music. The hard work Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO poured into their relationship with Bailee Ann and their home life eventually allowed her to feel at peace with her living situation and relationship with both of them. However, Bailee Ann eventually felt a level of sadness when Jelly Roll's work took him away from home for long periods.

Jelly Roll spoke on how complicated Bailee Ann's views of his career became in an interview with Taste of Country, saying, "I think for a while she loved it, but she was like maybe a little bitter about it because it took her father away from her ... So she looked at this thing like, 'This thing's really cool and it helps out family and all this other stuff, but this dude is also gone 200 days a year because of it.'"

Bailee Ann has since gained a more positive perspective about the scope of her father's career and has taken to the internet to share how much she admires him as a person and for his work. In an Instagram post from 2022, Bailee Ann captioned a selfie of her and Jelly Roll with, "just wanted to take a sec and let you and everyone else know how PROUD of you i am ... i don't think i tell you enough. i am so freaking proud of the human, artist, and father you are. what's meant to be will be, and it turns out your [sic] meant to be a star ... i love you daddy, always."

